Baker Hughes sub-Saharan Africa Vice President to Speak at MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021

Baker Hughes sub-Saharan Africa Vice President, Ado Oseragbaje, has been confirmed as a speaker at the MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021 Conference and Exhibition, organized by Energy Capital & Power, which is taking place in Dakar on 2-3 December.

Ado Oseragbaje has a long and distinguished track record in the oil and gas industry and has worked in the sector for over 20 years. He holds a Masters of Engineering degree in Petroleum Engineering from Imperial College London and a Diploma in Real-Time Oilfield Project Management from Heriot-Watt University Scotland.

Baker Hughes has been expanding in various African markets to grow further in various countries throughout the MSGBC Basin – which comprises Mauritania, Senegal, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau and Guinea-Conakry. In 2019, Baker Hughes, was awarded (https://bit.ly/3imA3tD) a contract to supply turbomachinery equipment for the first phase of its Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) project offshore Mauritania and Senegal. Baker Hughes will provide the technology for four compressor trains for offshore gas liquefaction on board Golar LNG’s FLNG solution, expected to deliver 2.5 million tons of LNG per annum. The Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project will produce gas from an ultra-deepwater subsea system and mid-water floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel, which will process the gas and remove heavier hydrocarbon components. The gas will then be transferred to an FLNG facility at a nearshore hub located on the Mauritania and Senegal maritime border.

In addition to the company´s activities in some of Senegal´s major oil projects, Baker Hughes has also long been a strong supporter of Senegal´s National Institute of Petroleum and Gas (INPG), which is the institution that is actively promoting local content in the country by recruiting, developing and training Senegal´s next generation of petroleum industry professionals. The company is in charge of the supply of chemicals and processing of the crude oil, drilling and well completion of the Sangomar project.

“Ado Oseragbaje will be a valuable participant at MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021 Conference and Exhibition. We are honored to host him and hear his view points on Baker Hughes’ role in expanding the oil and gas sector in the MSGBC region,” Sandra Jeque, ECP International Conference Director, MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021 Conference and Exhibition says.

In response to growing demand for renewable power, and increasing interest by international stakeholders to invest, develop, and succeed in Africa, Energy Capital & Power will hold the MSGBC Oil, Gas, & Power 2021 (https://bit.ly/3F8qloy) conference and exhibition on the 2-3 December 2021. Focused on enhancing regional partnerships, spurring investment and development in the oil, gas and power sectors, the conference will unite regional international stakeholders with African opportunities, serving as a growth-oriented platform for Africa’s energy sector.