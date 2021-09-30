International internship leads to US growth for Amazon Sales Consultancy Sell Beyond

John Nicoli, Sell Beyond

An LSA Opportunity Hub internship has led one University of Michigan graduate to a specialist Amazon consultancy role with a UK-based company.

The LSA Opportunity Hub allowed me to experience an incredible internship overseas and make lifelong connections. Little did I know that years later those connections would land me my dream job.” — John Nicoli, Amazon Consultant, Sell Beyond

EAST BERGHOLT, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- University of Michigan alumni Heloise Finch was invited to take on an undergraduate intern in 2017 and through the LSA Opportunity Hub met John Nicoli.Heloise had completed her Ph.D. in Anthropology and History at the university and since then has launched her own company, Sell Beyond , providing specialist consultancy for businesses selling on Amazon Sell Beyond is based in Suffolk, England where Heloise grew up, but when the time came to think of expanding into the States, Heloise immediately thought of John.She said: “Most companies launching in the USA either hire a part-time consultant or join forces with another company. Sell Beyond had an advantage in that, in John we had a trusted person that we knew and had already worked with.“I had the confidence to take on a full-time employee immediately because of the LSA Opportunity Hub internship."John, who graduated from the University of Michigan with a BA in Classical Civilization and Entrepreneurship has been appointed to the Amazon consultancy team at Sell Beyond.The 24-year-old is the company’s first employee in the United States and will be based in Phoenix, Arizona.John said: “The University of Michigan’s LSA Opportunity Hub allowed me to experience an incredible internship overseas, broaden my horizons, and make lifelong connections. Little did I know that years later those connections would land me my dream job.“The size of the Amazon opportunity is vast, and I am looking forward to working with businesses to help them succeed and thrive on Amazon.”Sell Beyond works with businesses launching or scaling up on Amazon in the UK, Europe, and the USA. The company has a range of Amazon selling and marketing resources online. To find out more, visit www.sell-beyond.com

