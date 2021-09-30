TECNO's CAMON 18 Premier Certificated by T V Rheinland for Low Blue Light of Eye Protection and Safe Fast-charge System

TECNO (www.TECNO-Mobile.com) today announced that its latest smartphone to release in Oct——TECNO CANOM 18 Premier has received two new internationally recognized TÜV Rheinland certifications respectively for Low Blue Light (Hardware solution) and Safe Fast-charge Systems. This will provide consumers better eye protection and safety of fast charging for long-time phone usage.

The negative damage to eyes from blue lights of the computer and mobile screens is a becoming a heated topic in recent years, especially with the increasing long hours of smartphone usage in daily life among heavy phone users and even teenagers and children. According to many industry researches, blue light penetrates all the way to the retina and too much exposure to blue light can damage light-sensitive cells in the retina and may even lead to permanent vision loss for consumers. While blue light can technically be found everywhere, it is most excessively present in computer and phone screens, and fluorescent and LED lights. TECNO’s CAMON 18 Premier with Low Blue Light Certification from TÜV Rheinland will provide consumers with best eye care possible.

TÜV Rheinland is a world leader in laboratory testing and product certification according to ISO, IEC, and other international standards. The TÜV Rheinland eye comfort certification is accredited by TÜV Rheinland for a variety of relevant technologies including low blue light and photo biological safety for smartphones. As a TÜV Rheinland’s Low Blue Light (Hardware Solution) certificated products, the CAMON 18 Premier can shift the peak of blue light outside the range of 415nm-455nm where it’s considered to be the strongest and potentially the most dangerous blue light wavelengths, to provide comfort for your eyes all day long and reduce overall power consumption. To make sure that no compromises were made to the display of the CAMON 18 Premier, wide color gamut testing was conducted to ensure that users can enjoy both low blue light for eye protection and vivid colors.

Besides the eye protection from Low Blue Light, a safe fast-charging system will provide consumers a worry-free smartphone experience with fast, efficient, and reliable charging while sustain the battery life. With 33W flash charge, the CAMON 18 Premier promises more than 64% in just half an hour and a full charge in under 68 minutes.

TECNO is a rising star of international smartphone brand designed to serve young consumers from global emerging markets who are never stop perusing better opportunities of future. With “Stop At Nothing” as its brand essence, TECNO is committed to unlocking the best contemporary technologies for those progressive individuals, giving them stylishly designed products that inspires them to uncover a world of possibilities.

About TECNO: TECNO is a premium smartphone and AIoT devices brand from TRANSSION Holdings. With “Stop At Nothing” as its brand essence, TECNO is committed to unlocking the best contemporary technologies for progressive individuals across global emerging markets, giving them elegantly designed intelligent products that inspires consumers to uncover a world of possibilities. TECNO understands the needs of consumers from different markets and provides them with localized innovations and design breakthroughs demonstrated through their mastery of serving consumers who are “young at heart” and never stops pursuing excellence. TECNO’s portfolio spans across smartphones, tablets, smart wearables and AIoT devices made for consumers in over 70 emerging markets world-wide. TECNO is also the Official Partner of Manchester City, Premier League Champions 2020-21. For more information, please visit: www.TECNO-Mobile.com.