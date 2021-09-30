Submit Release
Spun Bond Non-Woven Market Forecast To Reach USD 26.56 Billion by 2028 Says Reports and Data

Reports And Data

This technique is highly acknowledged due to its energy saving nature.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The recent analysis of the Spun bond non-woven market suggests that the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% and projected to hold a market value of USD 26.56 Billion by the end of the forecast frame in 2028. The Spun bond non-woven polymer is a thermoplastic fibre which is produced without using traditional methods of fabric making by laying the thermoplastic inputs into a series of continuous filaments. They possess properties like extreme flexibility, heat resistance and chemical resistance, softness, breathability and is also environment friendly. The growth of the Spun bond non-woven market is a resultant of its desirable properties which can be utilized in multiple arenas. The rise in disposable income and adoption of high standards of living has aided the market rapidly.

The linkages of the Spun bond non-woven market to geotextiles have augmented the demand for these thermoplastic materials. Geotextiles use polypropylene materials in the production process. The fabric is well suited for the production of personal and hygiene products and the demand for these products have risen drastically especially among women as the awareness have increased regarding the significance of using such items. Concerns for environment and struggles to reduce the toxic materials produced have resulted in an increased demand for Spun bond non-woven goods. Spun bond non-woven materials are environment friendly and the market consists of people who have a growing concern towards the environment by the day. Strategic expansions and acquisitions have been used to elevate the role of leading players in the market.

For Sample PDF, Click Here @

Some of the dominant and influential players in the Spun Bond Non-Woven market are:

Avangard Innovative

Schoenberg & Co.

Delta Plastics

UltrePET LLC

CarbonLITE Industries

Veolia

Suez Recycling & Recovery Holdings

KW Plastics

Clear Path Recycling

Speak to Analyst@

The market has been segmented in the following terms to forecast revenue growth among the sub-segments.

Material type (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Polyester Spun Bond Nonwoven

Polypropylene Spun Bond Nonwoven

Polyethylene Spun Bond Nonwoven

Polyurethane Non-woven

Polyamide Spun Bond Nonwoven

Functions (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Disposable

Non- disposable

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Agriculture

Automotive

Medical

Packaging

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Click here to Get customization & check available discount for the report @

Further Key Findings from the report:

The Spun bond non-woven market is fuelled by the growth of the personal and hygiene industries which utilize these materials due to its qualities like flexibility, absorbability etc. it accounts to almost 54% of the market share

After polypropylene as a material, polyesters are also widely demanded due to its sturdiness and durability, mostly in the automotive sectors, agriculture and medicine.

Strategic acquisitions have led to gains in the aforesaid market. For example, in 2020 Fibertex acquired a Brazilian firm DUCI. This helped the firm to capture the untapped opportunities in the South American market which hold a mere 5% of the market share.

Europe is a swift growing market mostly being the headquarters to top players in the market coupled with high disposable income and awareness among people.

Korea and Japan account for the large market share of Asia Pacific in the given market about 5 to 6 top Spun bond non-woven market players are located

The second largest application with a high CAGR is the medical industry. It holds this high amount because of the materials desirable properties like non-toxicity, non-reactivity and ease disposability

Reasons to buy this market intelligence report:

Detailed market evaluation both at regional and global levels.

Significant changes in market scenario, along with an extensive competitive analysis.

Classification of the industry based on product type, application, and region.

Market segments segregated on the basis of type, application, and geography.

Comprehensive analysis of the historical data and contemporary market scenario to infer industry size, volume, share, growth, and sales.

Investigation of significant developments in the market dynamics.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020 – 2028

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Rising need for personal and hygiene products

3.2. Disposable Income and upward demand linkages

3.3. Environmental concerns

3.4. Volatile end product and raw material cost

3.5. Regulations

Chapter 4. Spun bond nonwoven market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Spun bond nonwoven market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Spun bond nonwoven market Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Spun bond nonwoven market Market Impact Analysis

Continued…

Market segments and regions Access Full Report details @

Also, the customizations are available for this report and can be availed by the purchaser. The customizations can be made on the basis of the selected regions or participants.

