The global Advanced Cosmetics market size amounted to $159.5B in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% to reach $222.8B by 2023. ”SAN FRANCISCO, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FemTech Analytics, a subsidiary of Deep Knowledge Group, releases an open-access, 70-page Advanced Cosmetics Landscape Overview 2021 Report covering 400 companies, 160 investors, and 180 R&D Centers and Labs in the Advanced Cosmetics Industry. The report covers 40+ countries highlighting the major global trends in the field. The Advanced Cosmetics Database and Landscape Overview features a wide range of public and private companies in various sub-sectors of the market (including manufacturing, development, and testing) enabling a comprehensive analysis of the space. The global Advanced Cosmetics market size amounted to $159.5B in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% to reach $222.8B by 2023.
Based on a comprehensive analysis of key market players and overall industry dynamics, the report has identified leading trends and insights about the landscape, R&D collaborations, and more. The key takeaways include the following:
- The Top 5 categories in the market are skin care preparations, supplements & ingredients, specific disorder-related products, diagnostics & consultation, and hair preparations, amounting to more than 89.5% of the total Advanced Cosmetics market
- The North American region is firmly in the lead in terms of the number of Advanced Cosmetics companies and accounts for 62.4% of the market. However, the European region also looks promising as the number of companies located there amounted to 22.3% of the global share
- One of the key trends in the cosmetic market now is a long-term preservation of skin youthfulness. As such, the anti-aging cosmetics market is growing incredibly fast and is expected to reach over $27B by 2026. Anti-wrinkle products are the main market segment, accounting for more than half of the total market value
- Skin microbiome is a very promising area of research. The main problem of "classical" cosmetics approach is an almost complete lack of microbiological aspect. Innovative cosmetic firms develop products that are based on prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics
- Laboratories and R&D centers could provide not only new product development, testing, and support when obtaining the appropriate certifications but also services for the manufacturing of cosmetics, as well as advice on further distribution. More than 65% of companies provide a full range of services overall
Key investment-related conclusions of the Report include:
- Venture capital (VC) firms account for 38.1% of all investors. Before technology disrupted the Advanced Cosmetics market, VC investors were not fully interested in the market, as the promotion of new brands and products’ benefits was pretty stagnant. With the rise of AI and AR technologies in the beauty industry, VC investors are expected to pay special attention to the potential of the Advanced Cosmetics market
- Substantial investment in online beauty e-commerce platforms and subscription services are taking place. Natural and organic products are getting a lot of attention from investors
- In 2019, the number of transactions in the beauty industry reached an all-time high — acquisitions amounted to $1,6B and purchases of majority stakes accounted for $5,845B.
FemTech Analytics is a strategic analytical agency focused on the FemTech market, which is relatively young but yet treated as the next big market disruptor. The FemTech market encompasses key sub-sectors such as Longevity for women, Mental Health & Healthy Lifestyle, Reproductive Health, and General Healthcare. The range of FemTech Analytics’ activities includes providing research and in-depth analysis on major high potential areas in the FemTech Industry; maintaining profiling of companies and government agencies based on their innovation potential and business activity, and providing consulting and analytical services to advance the FemTech sector.
