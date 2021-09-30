Global Entrepreneurs Loly and Andres Zamriver Partner with Ecuadorian Government to Empower Country's Business Owners
Loly and Andres will both lead seminars organized by the ministry, which will reach hundreds if not thousands of business owners throughout the country.
It is with great pride to work with PRO Ecuador to train business owners, exporters, and entrepreneurs in the country to reach international markets.”ECUADOR, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Though the global pandemic has shaken up people’s lives worldwide, it has also opened people up to new, and even previously overlooked opportunities. One of these primary opportunities is in online business, and even more specifically, e-commerce.
— Andres Zamriver
Two people who have had a pulse on online business and marketing years before the world was turned on its head are Loly and Andres Zamriver. A power couple and business partners, the two co-operate multiple business ventures, including their globally recognized 6Figuresclub, a “Done for You” business for people launching e-commerce websites, and Zamriver Web, a full-IT-service agency specializing in web design and development.
Though they met in the United States, the couple presently resides and works out of Ecuador, where they have positively impacted numerous local businesses while also continuing to serve clients in the United States, Canada, and Europe.
Knowing how many people within Ecuador are unaware of how much revenue and impact can be made with an online business, the two have partnered with Pro Ecuador and the Ministry of Production and Finance of Ecuador. Loly and Andres will both lead seminars organized by the ministry, which will reach hundreds if not thousands of business owners throughout the country.
“Creating a true impact on my industry has always been one of my greatest goals, Ecuador was not ready to tackle the market without the traditional way of (in person) meetings. The pandemic forced many companies to shut their doors, and now with this amazing initiative from Pro Ecuador and the ministry, I can bring solutions and new business opportunities to my fellow business owners - I consider this a true honor!,” emphasized Loly Zamriver.
The seminars which will take place in October are designed to educate and improve the way enterprises and companies do business. Each workshop will introduce participants to innovative ways to digitize their business to serve a wider clientele. These workshops will include information on websites, digital press, social media channels, paid ads, payment processors, and digital products, to name a few.
Loly Zamriver’s seminar, “ The Importance of Having a Website for Your Business” will serve to illuminate distinctions between informational websites and e-commerce and also different website types relevant to specific industries. The event will take place on October 4th, 2021, at 2 pm Ecuadorian time.
Andres Zamriver will host his seminar on both October 25th, 2021, and October 26th, 2021 from 2 pm to 5 pm. He will focus on “The Drop Model” to educate on Dropshipping and Drop Servicing as a business model and how they can be serving current businesses in the country.
“We have had to live challenging times during the pandemic, as a result of this many businesses had to close, it is with great pride to work with PRO Ecuador to train business owners, exporters and entrepreneurs in the country to start using digital channels within its commercial strategy and thus reach international markets,” commented Andres Zamriver.
Ecuador was one of the hardest-hit countries from the pandemic, and the road to recovery is still being well-traveled. One path to economic recovery is to empower the country’s citizens with achieving success via online business models. The Zamrivers are excited to help more people and partner with the government in such a positive capacity.
More information on seminars and registration can be found here
About Loly and Andres Zamriver:
Loly and Andres Zamriver are partners in love and in business. They currently own and operate multiple businesses together, with their most popular being the “done for you” services offered via the 6FiguresClub. They also co-operate Zamriver Web which is a globally respected creative digital agency.
Nadya Rousseau
Alter New Media LLC
+1 310-853-3798
email us here