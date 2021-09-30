Style.me’s virtual fitting and styling solution, expanding rapidly across three continents
Retailers embrace personalization technology as an important part of their post-pandemic strategy.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Style.me, the most tech-forward fitting and styling solution for retailers, has onboarded its first clients in Asia, hot on the heels of its expansion from North America to Europe. The growth momentum further validates the continued strong demand for personalization technology.
“With the shift to online well in force, our retail partners are excited by our ability to replicate the offline fitting experience, providing their customers around the world a unique personalized shopping journey,” said Rufus Parkinson, President of Style.me. “We are onboarding new clients every week across clothing categories at an accelerating pace.”
Interest in Style.me’s 3D virtual fitting solution surged during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, as clients are rapidly seeing the benefits it brings. “After using Style.me for only three months, we have realized this is an absolutely essential part of our online store,” said Georgie Williams, Head of E-Commerce and Marketing at Boda Skins, a retailer specializing in leather jackets and outerwear. “Not only have the metrics been outstanding, but most importantly, customers are also telling us they love the tool. We are getting far fewer enquiries around sizing and returns after launching the fitting room.”
Style.me clients on average are experiencing a 30% increase in conversion coupled with a 20% growth in average order value. At the same time, product return rates are dropping by up to 50% as shoppers are more assured of their size and fit. “Our goal was to differentiate our online experience in a very competitive fashion retail space,” said Dida Lin, the Chief Operating Officer at CLA, an Asia-based retailer. “Style.me has really resonated with our Gen-Z core customers, who love interacting with this unique digital fitting room.”.
About Style.me
Style.me's proprietary Virtual Fitting & Styling Solution drives sales for retailers by impacting conversion through a more personalized engagement with its customers. Additionally, their SaaS platform helps retailers optimize their visual merchandise assortments to increase margins by lowering returns as a result of real-time style/fit personalization technology, including unique data insights gathered from the customer's engagement lifecycle enhancing brand loyalty. For more information, visit: https://style.me
