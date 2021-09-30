Benson Route 144
Benson Fire Dept is advising VT Route 144 is closed ¼ of a mile east of 22a in Benson due to an environmental hazard.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
