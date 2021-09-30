Submit Release
News Search

There were 633 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,760 in the last 365 days.

Benson Route 144

 

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Rutland Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

Benson Fire Dept is advising VT Route 144 is closed ¼ of a mile east of 22a in Benson due to an environmental hazard. 

 

This incident is expected to last for until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

 

Shania Corliss

Emergency Communications Specialist I

Vermont State Police Troop B

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Westminster VT 05158

(802) 722-4600

(802) 722-4690 Fax

 

You just read:

Benson Route 144

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.