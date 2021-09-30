Benson Route 144

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Benson Fire Dept is advising VT Route 144 is closed ¼ of a mile east of 22a in Benson due to an environmental hazard.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

Shania Corliss

Emergency Communications Specialist I

Vermont State Police Troop B

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Westminster VT 05158

(802) 722-4600

(802) 722-4690 Fax