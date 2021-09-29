Southwest Region rainbow trout stocking schedule - October
Fish and Game staff will be stocking nearly 34,000 catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) trout at the following locations across the Southwest Region in October. All stocked fish are rainbow trout. All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate and may change without notice due to water or weather conditions.
Nampa Subregion
Body of Water
Week to be Stocked
Number to be Stocked
Lucky Peak Reservoir
Oct 4-8
4,000
Mann Creek Reservoir
Oct 4-8
1,400
Star City Pond West
Oct 4-8
550
Crane Falls Reservoir
Oct 4-8
1,200
Boise River, Strawberry Glen to Barber Dam
Oct 4-8
1,080
Boise River, Middleton to Eagle Road
Oct 4-8
1,080
Wilson Springs North Pond
Oct 4-8
125
Wilson Springs South Pond
Oct 4-8
100
Wilson Springs Trophy Pond
Oct 4-8
100
Wilson Creek
Oct 4-8
250
Settlers Park Pond
Oct 11-15
125
Mariposa Pond
Oct 11-15
125
Heroes Park Pond
Oct 11-15
150
Horseshoe Bend Mill Pond
Oct 11-15
900
Kleiner Pond
Oct 11-15
450
Riverside Pond
Oct 11-15
450
McDevitt Pond
Oct 11-15
450
Wilson Springs North Pond
Oct 11-15
125
Wilson Springs South Pond
Oct 11-15
100
Wilson Springs Trophy Pond
Oct 11-15
100
Marsing Pond
Oct 11-15
450
Dick Knox Pond
Oct 18-22
800
Sawyers Pond
Oct 18-22
500
Eds Pond
Oct 18-22
200
Nicholson Pond
Oct 18-22
475
Legacy Park Pond
Oct 18-22
350
Weiser Community Pond
Oct 18-22
500
Payette Greenbelt Pond
Oct 18-22
450
Esther Simplot Pond
Oct 18-22
700
Boise River, Strawberry Glen to Barber Dam
Oct 18-22
1,080
Boise River, Middleton to Eagle Road
Oct 18-22
1,080
Merrill Park Pond
Oct 18-22
250
Loggers Pond
Oct 18-22
450
Wilson Springs North Pond
Oct 18-22
125
Wilson Springs South Pond
Oct 18-22
100
Wilson Springs Trophy Pond
Oct 18-22
100
Wilson Creek
Oct 18-22
250
Parkcenter Pond
Oct 25-29
700
Duff Lane Pond
Oct 25-29
475
Eagle Island Park Pond
Oct 25-29
450
Settlers Park Pond
Oct 25-29
125
Mariposa Pond
Oct 25-29
125
Lowman Ponds
Oct 25-29
600
Kleiner Pond
Oct 25-29
450
Riverside Pond
Oct 25-29
450
McDevitt Pond
Oct 25-29
450
Wilson Springs North Pond
Oct 25-29
125
Wilson Springs South Pond
Oct 25-29
100
Wilson Springs Trophy Pond
Oct 25-29
100
Arrowrock Reservoir
Oct 25-29
9,00
For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner.
Many of the waters highlighted above are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.
Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.
Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2019-21 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits, at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.
Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.