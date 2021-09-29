Southwest Region rainbow trout stocking schedule - October

Fish and Game staff will be stocking nearly 34,000 catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) trout at the following locations across the Southwest Region in October. All stocked fish are rainbow trout. All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate and may change without notice due to water or weather conditions.

Nampa Subregion

Body of Water Week to be Stocked Number to be Stocked Lucky Peak Reservoir Oct 4-8 4,000 Mann Creek Reservoir Oct 4-8 1,400 Star City Pond West Oct 4-8 550 Crane Falls Reservoir Oct 4-8 1,200 Boise River, Strawberry Glen to Barber Dam Oct 4-8 1,080 Boise River, Middleton to Eagle Road Oct 4-8 1,080 Wilson Springs North Pond Oct 4-8 125 Wilson Springs South Pond Oct 4-8 100 Wilson Springs Trophy Pond Oct 4-8 100 Wilson Creek Oct 4-8 250 Settlers Park Pond Oct 11-15 125 Mariposa Pond Oct 11-15 125 Heroes Park Pond Oct 11-15 150 Horseshoe Bend Mill Pond Oct 11-15 900 Kleiner Pond Oct 11-15 450 Riverside Pond Oct 11-15 450 McDevitt Pond Oct 11-15 450 Wilson Springs North Pond Oct 11-15 125 Wilson Springs South Pond Oct 11-15 100 Wilson Springs Trophy Pond Oct 11-15 100 Marsing Pond Oct 11-15 450 Dick Knox Pond Oct 18-22 800 Sawyers Pond Oct 18-22 500 Eds Pond Oct 18-22 200 Nicholson Pond Oct 18-22 475 Legacy Park Pond Oct 18-22 350 Weiser Community Pond Oct 18-22 500 Payette Greenbelt Pond Oct 18-22 450 Esther Simplot Pond Oct 18-22 700 Boise River, Strawberry Glen to Barber Dam Oct 18-22 1,080 Boise River, Middleton to Eagle Road Oct 18-22 1,080 Merrill Park Pond Oct 18-22 250 Loggers Pond Oct 18-22 450 Wilson Springs North Pond Oct 18-22 125 Wilson Springs South Pond Oct 18-22 100 Wilson Springs Trophy Pond Oct 18-22 100 Wilson Creek Oct 18-22 250 Parkcenter Pond Oct 25-29 700 Duff Lane Pond Oct 25-29 475 Eagle Island Park Pond Oct 25-29 450 Settlers Park Pond Oct 25-29 125 Mariposa Pond Oct 25-29 125 Lowman Ponds Oct 25-29 600 Kleiner Pond Oct 25-29 450 Riverside Pond Oct 25-29 450 McDevitt Pond Oct 25-29 450 Wilson Springs North Pond Oct 25-29 125 Wilson Springs South Pond Oct 25-29 100 Wilson Springs Trophy Pond Oct 25-29 100 Arrowrock Reservoir Oct 25-29 9,00

For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner.

Many of the waters highlighted above are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2019-21 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits, at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.