Southwest Region rainbow trout stocking schedule - October

Fish and Game staff will be stocking nearly 34,000 catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) trout at the following locations across the Southwest Region in October. All stocked fish are rainbow trout. All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate and may change without notice due to water or weather conditions.

Nampa Subregion

Body of Water

Week to be Stocked

Number to be Stocked

Lucky Peak Reservoir

Oct 4-8

4,000

Mann Creek Reservoir

Oct 4-8

1,400

Star City Pond West

Oct 4-8

550

Crane Falls Reservoir

Oct 4-8

1,200

Boise River, Strawberry Glen to Barber Dam

Oct 4-8

1,080

Boise River, Middleton to Eagle Road

Oct 4-8

1,080

Wilson Springs North Pond

Oct 4-8

125

Wilson Springs South Pond

Oct 4-8

100

Wilson Springs Trophy Pond

Oct 4-8

100

Wilson Creek

Oct 4-8

250

Settlers Park Pond

Oct 11-15

125

Mariposa Pond

Oct 11-15

125

Heroes Park Pond

Oct 11-15

150

Horseshoe Bend Mill Pond

Oct 11-15

900

Kleiner Pond

Oct 11-15

450

Riverside Pond

Oct 11-15

450

McDevitt Pond

Oct 11-15

450

Wilson Springs North Pond

Oct 11-15

125

Wilson Springs South Pond

Oct 11-15

100

Wilson Springs Trophy Pond

Oct 11-15

100

Marsing Pond

Oct 11-15

450

Dick Knox Pond

Oct 18-22

800

Sawyers Pond

Oct 18-22

500

Eds Pond

Oct 18-22

200

Nicholson Pond

Oct 18-22

475

Legacy Park Pond

Oct 18-22

350

Weiser Community Pond

Oct 18-22

500

Payette Greenbelt Pond

Oct 18-22

450

Esther Simplot Pond

Oct 18-22

700

Boise River, Strawberry Glen to Barber Dam

Oct 18-22

1,080

Boise River, Middleton to Eagle Road

Oct 18-22

1,080

Merrill Park Pond

Oct 18-22

250

Loggers Pond

Oct 18-22

450

Wilson Springs North Pond

Oct 18-22

125

Wilson Springs South Pond

Oct 18-22

100

Wilson Springs Trophy Pond

Oct 18-22

100

Wilson Creek

Oct 18-22

250

Parkcenter Pond

Oct 25-29

700

Duff Lane Pond

Oct 25-29

475

Eagle Island Park Pond

Oct 25-29

450

Settlers Park Pond

Oct 25-29

125

Mariposa Pond

Oct 25-29

125

Lowman Ponds

Oct 25-29

600

Kleiner Pond

Oct 25-29

450

Riverside Pond

Oct 25-29

450

McDevitt Pond

Oct 25-29

450

Wilson Springs North Pond

Oct 25-29

125

Wilson Springs South Pond

Oct 25-29

100

Wilson Springs Trophy Pond

Oct 25-29

100

Arrowrock Reservoir

Oct 25-29

9,00

For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner.

Many of the waters highlighted above are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2019-21 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits, at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.

