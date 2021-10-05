Assurea LLC Announces New, Flexible Subscription Model

Quality, Data Integrity, and Compliance Solutions Delivered with On-Demand, Cost-Effective Efficiencies

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assurea LLC (www.assureallc.com) is pleased to announce it has developed a subscription model for its quality, compliance, and data integrity consulting services.

Assurea LLC launched in June 2020 with the mission of transforming the way we work and turning complexities into innovative solutions. Since Assurea’s launch, we have taken deep dives into areas including cell and gene therapy, emerging technologies, and digitalization -- those new, challenging, and highly critical disciplines that represent the future of the biotech and pharmaceutical industries. Assurea brings substantial knowledge and experience in quality, data integrity, and compliance to clients ranging from start-up to Fortune 500 Companies.

By expanding into a month-to-month subscription-based organization, Assurea offers its clients a wide range of services that can be modeled into a sustainable, flexible, and cost effective plan to meet all of their requirements. With subscriptions that vary by hours per month, Assurea’s clients have the peace of mind knowing they can have the high-quality support they need, balanced costs, and the ability to select the types and amount of work necessary to meet their needs. Assurea LLC has built a partnership model that is collaborative and accelerates the path forward for its clients.

“We are excited to take our next step in the growth of Assurea,” said Tanya Sharma, Assurea Co-Founder and Partner. “We are passionate about partnering with our clients to achieve exciting results in a faster, less complicated, and more cost effective way.” Krisha Patel, Co-Founder and Partner agrees. “We’ve recognized an easier, less traditional way to help biopharma companies, and look forward to providing the support to reach their goals and objectives.”

As the Covid pandemic advanced, there was a direct correlation with the evolution of the biotech industry and its need to move at an extraordinarily fast pace to serve patients by developing treatments and vaccines. Assurea recognized that it could support that rapid movement by expanding its services to provide scalable, quality solutions to assist in accomplishing client objectives. Clients no longer must commit to a scope of work that is set in stone - Assurea’s experienced, professional consultants can help identify what clients require and work with their evolving needs as their priorities change. In addition, streamlined vendor selection augments Assurea’s quality of work and its variety of highly skilled SME support.

Unlike traditional consulting firms, Assurea does not require substantial lead time prior to initiating working with clients and offers minimal up-front financial commitment. Clients can feel confident with Assurea’s strong levels of confidentiality, work ethic, and commitment.

And with our new subscription model, we can provide SOPs, risk assessments, supplier audits, validation programs, and more at a fraction of the time and cost that a traditional consulting company would require. Assurea’s team of experts provides its clients the choice to choose a customized plan for setting their quality standards. With Assurea, you can #BEASSURED that your work will be successfully completed.

Assurea is grateful for the industry - and the patients around the world - that we support, and donates a percentage of its profits to Aid Afghanistan for Education. Literacy in Afghanistan increased more rapidly due to AAE’s accelerated curriculum and its focus on women and girls who don't have access to the public school system. Educating mothers helps educate future generations, reduces domestic violence, and improves the community.

Assurea LLC was co-founded by Tanya Sharma and Krisha Patel, both of whom have extensive experience in the quality, compliance, data integrity and emerging technologies in biotech and pharmaceutical industries. A woman-owned company, Assurea is dedicated to providing fast, knowledgeable, industry-specific, and affordable consulting services to ensure its clients - which range from start-up to Fortune 500 companies around the globe - receive only the services they need, when they need it, and can flexibly adapt as those needs change and evolve. Learn more at www.assureallc.com.

