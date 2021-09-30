Health Freedom Groups Sue Governor Brown and Oregon Health Authority
The right to bodily autonomy is the most sacred of human rights and no government official has the power or authority to force an unwanted, unneeded, medical intervention on any person, period.”SANDPOINT, ID, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Doctors for Freedom and Health Freedom Defense Fund (HFDF) together with several other named parties sued Governor Kate Brown and the Oregon Health Authority seeking judicial review of the validity of orders mandating experimental, unproven and dangerous COVID-19 shots. (Case No: Free Oregon, Inc. v. Oregon Health Authority (A176977))
— HFDF president Leslie Manookian
Doctors from across the medical industry have banded together with Health Freedom Defense Fund to fight and stand against extreme governmental overreach forced upon our communities through mandatory COVID-19 vaccination. Both groups steadfastly believe the power to freely choose a medical treatment rests solely with the individual.
In addition, both the US Code of Federal Regulations and international treaties such as the Nuremberg Code and the UNESCO Declaration on Bioethics and Human Rights recognize that the ethical practice of medicine requires voluntary informed consent.
“The right to bodily autonomy is the most sacred of human rights,” said Health Freedom Defense Fund president Leslie Manookian, “and no government official has the power or authority to force an unwanted, unneeded, medical intervention on any person, period. That some government officials believe it is their right should concern every American.”
Because of Governor Brown’s abuse of emergency powers our patients, medical support staff, and even doctors ourselves are being coerced into taking a risky medication. Taking the COVID-19 vaccine amounts to undergoing a medical procedure with unknown long-term effects.
This overreach violates our constitutional rights as Americans and as Oregonians — rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness — and unjustly tramples the basic human right of bodily autonomy.
“In an attempt to coerce universal COVID-19 vaccination, the governor of Oregon is holding hostage our businesses, our professional licenses, in short, our livelihoods — forcing us to choose between complying with a medical treatment or losing our jobs and our ability to provide for our families,” said a spokesperson for Doctors for Freedom
As doctors we have taken an oath to solemnly serve and protect our patients — above all, to do no harm. The individuals in Doctors for Freedom are taking a stand against Governor Brown’s negligent and immoral abuse of power:
• We will not allow the government to override the rights of our patients, our employees, and or ourselves to make individual medical choices.
• We will not allow the government of Oregon to take advantage of the trust we have from individuals in our local communities by making us — as business owners and doctors — enforce this unconstitutional assault on individual freedom.
Our ability to care for and humbly serve our communities is made possible by the trust of the people who seek care at our practices. We will not allow the government of Oregon, or any other entity, to abuse that trust. It is our duty to stand between those who attempt to coerce our patients and staff. It is our duty to protect the rights of those whom we serve.
We, as doctors and leaders of our communities, demand that Governor Brown revoke the mandatory vaccination order and cease and desist the State’s interference in the medical choices of our patients and staff.
Doctors for Freedom is a group of Oregon medical providers that stand for and have taken an oath to protect the people’s individual medical autonomy in the communities we serve.
Health Freedom Defense Fund (HFDF) seeks to rectify health injustice through education, advocacy and legal challenges to unjust mandates, laws and policies. To read the case documents, read here.
