PRIVO Acquires proxicached to Provide Privacy Controls for IoT Devices
Protecting minors’ data from misuse by mobile location analytics and network service providers
PRIVO has been the first class provider of privacy assurance for companies seeking to ensure children’s privacy.”WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Privacy Vaults Online (PRIVO) announced today that it has closed an acquisition of proxicached, Inc. to help expand its privacy assurance business with existing customers and further protect children and families.
— Jules Polonetsky, Future of Privacy Forum CEO
Denise G. Tayloe, CEO of PRIVO, said “Now, with these new capabilities, PRIVO will be able to help retailers, IoT and device manufacturers, entertainment and e-sport venues, hotels and more to offer privacy protection to families with children accessing services and platforms in public Wi-Fi settings.”
“We want to be able to empower PRIVO clients to verify everyone at the door,” said Tayloe. “Geo-location and profile building is rampant, and we have to gain better insights on who is doing the tracking.” She mentioned digital signage companies who are facing legal actions for tracking customer movements and purchasing at shopping malls without parent permission. San Francisco has banned geo-location and facial recognition technology embedded in digital signage tracking movement without consent.
PRIVO’s latest acquisition of proxicached will extend the Company’s Privacy-as-a-Service capabilities to protect minors’ data from misuse by mobile location analytics and network service providers.
Through the acquisition of proxicached, PRIVO will provide the global location analytics opt-out service offered by the Future of Privacy Forum and will work to enhance the service to include opt-in, right to be forgotten and data subject access requests to companies and organizations who offer Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and digital access to consumers and their devices. Airports, airlines, coffee shops, hotels and other participating companies may integrate PRIVO’s new service so that consumers may opt-out any of their children’s Wi-Fi and blue-tooth enabled devices from profiling and tracking; preserving a safer, more private environment for those times when the child uses their device on a public or company Wi-Fi.
"PRIVO has been the first class provider of privacy assurance for companies seeking to ensure children’s privacy. It’s exciting to see Denise and team expand to provide privacy tools to a broader range of devices and to provide solutions for the location analytics market", said Jules Polonetsky, Future of Privacy Forum CEO.
PRIVO will also offer manufacturers of connected devices (for example connected toys or medical devices), intended for use by minors to be opted-out prior to their marketplace distribution. As is the case with other PRIVO services, parents will have better control over their kids’ digital footprints.
The intellectual property from proxicached includes a patent for wireless-to-wireless communications and providing protection to users of these devices,* along with other IP.
*The present disclosure describes exemplary embodiments of systems and methods for enabling and managing unconnected communication between Wireless Enabled Devices (WEDs). One or more exemplary embodiments may include the utilization of Network Information Strings or other wireless identifiers to transmit information or content between WEDs where the information or content included in the unconnected communication may not be related to the operation of a wireless network.
---
About PRIVO
PRIVO is the first and leading global industry expert in children’s online privacy and delegated consent management. As an FTC approved COPPA Safe Harbor since 2004, certifying hundreds of apps, sites and games that are top performing and well-known kid brands, PRIVO has been developing privacy solutions to empower positive, transparent, and secure online relationships between companies, families and schools. PRIVO’s signature Kids Privacy Assured Program helps companies navigate the online privacy landscape from COPPA, GDPR to the numerous student digital privacy laws in addition to offering compliant technology solutions that include youth registration, age verification, parental consent and account management. https://www.privo.com/
