Johnstone Supply Leads TRC’s Banish Mercury Off the Planet Contest

Thermostat Recycling Corp. Sees Increase in Recycling Efforts

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Johnstone Supply leads Thermostat Recycling Corp.’s Banish Mercury Off the Planet (BMOP) contest after almost five months of the competition. In second place is R.E. Michel Co., followed by Famous Supply Co.

“This uptick in collections compared with our previous report in June demonstrates both the support and commitment that HARDI wholesalers continue to demonstrate in keeping our environment safer,” said Danielle Myers, operations and compliance manager, TRC. “While HARDI distributors faced exceptional challenges during the pandemic, these collection numbers are a boost to the spirit in our continued efforts to collect and safely recycle mercury-containing thermostats.”

The collections from the front-runner wholesalers include:

Top 3 Wholesalers Pounds of Mercury

Johnstone Supply 63.8

R. E. Michel Co. 34.0

Famous Supply Co. 6.0

TRC reports 155 pounds of mercury, including more than 15,700 mercury-containing thermostats, have been recycled from 166 wholesalers through mid-Sept. in the BMOP contest, which began May 1 and ends Oct. 30.

The contest recognizes members of Heating Air-Conditioning Refrigeration Distributors International (HARDI) that collect the most mercury-containing thermostats. TRC publicly acknowledges the top three recyclers in various categories during HARDI’s annual conference. This year, the conference is in Palm Desert, California, from Dec. 4 to 7.

HARDI is the largest and most successful trade association representing the HVACR distributors in the United States.

“We acknowledge and appreciate all the hard work that TRC does to properly dispose of mercury thermostats,” said Chris DeBoer, director of marketing and sales, HARDI. “It has become part of our Annual Conference to show our support of the BMOP contest and acknowledge our wholesaler members that end up winning this challenge.”

“While we applaud the efforts of our HARDI wholesale partners for their participation in the BMOP contest, there is still time to enter because the contest doesn’t end until Oct. 30,” said Myers. “Despite emerging from the pandemic, the contributions of 166 HARDI wholesalers show the strength of our partnership.”

About Thermostat Recycling Corporation

Thermostat Recycling Corporation, founded in 1998, is an industry-funded nonprofit corporation supported by 30 manufacturers that historically branded and sold mercury thermostats in the United States. TRC maintains a network of more than 3,600 collection sites nationwide and has recovered more than 2.7 million thermostats containing 12 tons of mercury since its inception. TRC assumes all costs to transport and properly dispose of mercury switch thermostats recovered from service. Learn more about TRC at thermostat-recycle.org.