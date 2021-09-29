The following quote is attributed to Thalia Mills, Ph.D., director, Division of Radiological Health, Office of In Vitro Diagnostics and Radiological Health, FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health

“The FDA is warning consumers that using the Safe-T-Lite UV WAND, a handheld ultraviolet-C (UV-C) germicidal wand intended for sanitization, may put you or a nearby person at risk of exposure to unsafe levels of UV-C radiation, and may cause injury to the skin, eyes or both after just a few seconds of exposure.

Some consumers may use the Max-Lux Safe-T-Lite UV WAND to disinfect surfaces in the home or similar spaces. This product emits unsafe levels of radiation and should not be used. The FDA advises that consumers who use the Safe-T-Lite UV WAND should consider using alternative disinfectant methods, such as general purpose disinfectants.

The agency will continue to monitor the issue and keep the public informed should significant new information become available.”