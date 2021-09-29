- For Immediate Release:
The following quote is attributed to Thalia Mills, Ph.D., director, Division of Radiological Health, Office of In Vitro Diagnostics and Radiological Health, FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health
“The FDA is warning consumers that using the Safe-T-Lite UV WAND, a handheld ultraviolet-C (UV-C) germicidal wand intended for sanitization, may put you or a nearby person at risk of exposure to unsafe levels of UV-C radiation, and may cause injury to the skin, eyes or both after just a few seconds of exposure.
Some consumers may use the Max-Lux Safe-T-Lite UV WAND to disinfect surfaces in the home or similar spaces. This product emits unsafe levels of radiation and should not be used. The FDA advises that consumers who use the Safe-T-Lite UV WAND should consider using alternative disinfectant methods, such as general purpose disinfectants.
The agency will continue to monitor the issue and keep the public informed should significant new information become available.”
Additional Information
- Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a safety communication to warn consumers that the Safe-T-Lite UV WAND, a handheld ultraviolet-C (UV-C) germicidal product intended to disinfect surfaces in the home or similar spaces, may expose users or nearby persons to unsafe levels of UV-C radiation and may cause injury to the skin, eyes or both after a few seconds of exposure.
- The Safe-T-Lite UV WAND is intended to be held in the hand of the user for 30 to 60 seconds, the duration of the sterilization process. This product emits a level of radiation more than 3,000 times faster than the international ultraviolet exposure limit (at a distance of about 2 inches from the light source), and presents a risk of injury to the skin, eyes or both to the user and nearby persons within a few seconds of use.
- If you have experienced an injury or a problem with a handheld UV-C germicidal product, it is important to report it to the manufacturer and the FDA. Additionally, manufacturers and anyone in the general public may use the Accidental Radiation Occurrence Report form to submit a report on any radiation incident or potentially hazardous event.
Related Information
