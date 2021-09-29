HYZON MOTORS Investors With Losses Greater Than $50,000 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

Securities Class Action Investigation On Behalf Of Investors Of Hyzon Motors

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential class action securities claims on behalf of investors of Hyzon Motors Inc. (“Hyzon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HYZN) to determine whether Hyzon engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

Hyzon investors should be aware that Blue Orca Capital (“Blue Orca”) issued a report stating, among other things, that Blue Orca believes that “Hyzon’s supposed major customers are a fake-looking Chinese shell company incorporated three days before the deal announcement and a tiny New Zealand startup which told [Blue Orca] they are not really a customer.”

Blue Orca also reported that “Hyzon is just a repackaging of a flailing Chinese parent company which has been trying to sell the same hydrogen fuel cells without much success for 17 years. The parent entity was delisted from the Chinese OTC exchange in early 2021 at an enterprise value of sub $200 million. Hyzon is just a worse version of this same business in SPAC form, yet trades at 10x the valuation.”

On this news, Hyzon stock traded down significantly, thereby injuring Hyzon investors.

HYZON INVESTORS WHO HAVE SUFFERED LOSSES GREATER THAN $50,000 ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT MICHAEL YARNOFF, ESQ., (215) 792-6676, EXT. 804, MYARNOFF@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, INFO@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, TO DISCUSS THE CLASS ACTION INVESTIGATION OR POTENTIAL LEGAL CLAIMS.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct. Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.

This press release may constitute attorney advertising.

Michael Yarnoff, Esq.
Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
+1 215-792-6676 ext. 804
info@kehoelawfirm.com

You just read:

HYZON MOTORS Investors With Losses Greater Than $50,000 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Michael Yarnoff, Esq.
Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
+1 215-792-6676 ext. 804 info@kehoelawfirm.com
Company/Organization
Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
1500 JFK Boulevard, Suite 1020
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 19102
United States
+1 215-792-6676
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
HYZON MOTORS Investors With Losses Greater Than $50,000 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
EAR - Eargo Investors Who Have Suffered Losses Greater Than $50,000 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
Class Action Lawsuit Filed On Behalf Of Boston Beer Company Investors - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Class Action Investigation
View All Stories From This Author