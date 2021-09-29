Wolf Administration Provides $1.4 Million for Agricultural Projects in Bedford, Lebanon and Snyder Counties

Harrisburg, PA – Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin announced the approval of four agricultural projects being funded through the First Industries Fund (FIF). These projects, located in Bedford, Lebanon, and Snyder counties, will help existing farms expand their operations, bring in additional revenue, and transition agribusinesses to the next generation of farmers.

“The commonwealth’s agriculture industry plays a major role in fueling the economy, and this assistance supports farming projects that are ready to advance and grow,” said Sec. Davin. “With this funding, agribusiness throughout Pennsylvania can move forward with the steps necessary to expand and increase operation capabilities—continuing critical contributions to this powerful industry.”

The approved projects are as follows:

Bedford County

Justin and Saralyn Martin, through the Southern Alleghenies Planning and Development Commission, were approved for a 15-year, $391,160 PIDA loan at a 2.5 percent fixed rate for the construction of a 4,800 head swine nursery on the Martin’s farm located in Liberty Township, Bedford County. The Martins have recently entered into a five-year contract with Country View Family Farms for all swine sales. The project will allow the farm to diversify revenue streams and substantially increase revenues. The total project cost is $841,160.

Lebanon County

Jeffrey and Karen Zuck, through the Lebanon Valley Economic Development Corporation, were approved for a 15-year, $340,000 PIDA loan at a 1.5 percent reset rate for the construction of a 63′ x 500′ broiler house and a compost building on a 100-acre farm located in South Lebanon Township, Lebanon County. This will be the third poultry house constructed on the property. The Zucks are currently under contract with Bell and Evans and the third broiler house will fall under this contract as well. The total project cost is $680,000.

Curvin and Dawn Good, through the Lebanon Valley Economic Development Corporation, were approved for a 15-year, $290,600 PIDA loan at a 1.5 percent reset rate for the construction of a 31,500 sq. ft. broiler house on the located in Myerstown, Lebanon County. This will be the third broiler house to be constructed on the property. The Goods are currently under a seven-year contract with Bell and Evans and the third broiler house will fall under this contract as well. The total project cost is $581,200.

Snyder County

Lance Sensenig, through the SEDA-Council of Governments, was approved for a 15-year, $400,000 PIDA loan at a 1.5 percent reset rate for the acquisition of a 16.47-acre poultry egg farm located in Monroe Township, Snyder County. The farm consists of three layer houses totaling 42,000 sq. ft. with a 40,000 hen total capacity. Lance has entered into a contract with LeValle Egg Farms, LLC, for all egg sales and will also crop farm the tillable land and sell all the manure generated on the farm to the current pre-established buyer. The total project cost is $1,515,000.

“Pennsylvania’s agriculture industry supports more than 593,000 jobs and feeds $134.5 billion into our state economy every year,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “Investing in these operations sustains their ability to meet demand and continue feeding our families, our economy and our world.”

More information about the Commonwealth Financing Authority or the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Rachel Wrigley, DCED, rwrigley@pa.gov Shannon Powers, Ag, shpowers@pa.gov

# # #