Submit Release
News Search

There were 639 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,819 in the last 365 days.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed receives Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces

United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation Download logo

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and General Belkhir Al Farouk, Inspector General of the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces, discussed the bilateral relations and ongoing cooperation between the two brotherly countries in military and defence field.

This came as His Highness Sheikh Mohamed received General Al Farouk today at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi.

General Al Farouk conveyed to Sheikh Mohamed greetings of HM King Mohammed VI of Morocco, and his wishes of further progress and prosperity to the people of the UAE.

Sheikh Mohamed reciprocated greetings to the King of Morocco, wishing the Moroccan people more progress under his wise leadership.

The meeting touched on a number of topics of mutual interest. Attending the meeting were Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Lt. General, Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation.

You just read:

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed receives Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces

Distribution channels: Military Industry, Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.