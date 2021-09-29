Ukrainian veterinary vaccines are conquering Egypt

With the support of the Embassy of Ukraine in Egypt, the International Poultry Conference Egypt 2021 was held in Sharm el-Sheikh from September 19 to 23. The event was organized by the Ukrainian manufacturer of veterinary drugs and vaccines BioTestLab Co. together with its official distributor in Egypt EgyVac Co. More than 150 representatives of the Egypt's poultry sector took part in the event.

The Conference was opened by the Counselor of the Ukrainian Embassy Ruslan Nechai. He welcomed the intention of Ukrainian producers to extend their presence in the market of veterinary drugs in Egypt and the region as well. The Ukrainian diplomat stressed the Embassy's full support for the efforts of Ukrainian exporters, especially when it comes to high-tech products with a high level of added value.

The International Poultry Conference Egypt 2021 became a platform where leading Egyptian scientists in the field of avian diseases and virology, experts and businessmen discussed ways to establish mutually beneficial cooperation. Dr. Mustafa Bastamy, Professor of Poultry Diseases at Cairo University, attended the Conference and thanked for the cooperation, emphasizing the importance of cooperation with Ukrainian scientists and vaccine manufacturers, exchange of new developments for the prevention of bird diseases.