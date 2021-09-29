Flooring Manufacturer Mohawk to Invest $87 Million in Davidson County Expansion

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK), a manufacturer of flooring products and accessories, will create 87 new jobs in Davidson County, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company will invest $87 million to grow the laminate manufacturing facility in Thomasville.

“As Manufacturing Week continues, we are pleased to share Mohawk’s expansion plans for its Thomasville operation,” said Governor Cooper. “North Carolina has the fifth largest manufacturing economy in the nation proving that we have a stable and affordable environment for thriving companies. When global manufacturers can choose any location in the world to expand, we are proud to have them call North Carolina home.”

Mohawk Industries is a Fortune 500 leading global flooring manufacturer that creates products to enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. With an innovative and comprehensive product catalog, Mohawk’s brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The company has operated in North Carolina for 20 years and will add a new building to the existing state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Thomasville to increase its capacity for laminate flooring production. This expansion will bring Mohawk’s total workforce in North Carolina to almost 1,000 team members over the next three years.

“I’m proud of our relationship with this community and proud that Mohawk has recognized that this is a great place to continue to invest our resources,” said Bart Stofferis, Mohawk Senior VP of Hardwood and Laminate Operations. “We have a great team here already, and I look forward to welcoming new team members to our organization as we grow.”

“With the largest manufacturing workforce in the Southeast, North Carolina is always a top choice for growing manufacturers,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “Our diverse workforce combined with a strong supply chain for raw materials creates a great environment for manufacturers like Mohawk to flourish. As emphasized in the state’s First in Talent strategic plan, North Carolina is committed to developing and training a highly skilled workforce to prepare for the manufacturing jobs of today and tomorrow.”

The average annual salary for all new positions at the facility, which includes operators and technicians among various other roles, is $44,930, creating a potential payroll impact of more than $3.9 million per year for the region. Davidson County’s overall average annual wage is $42,274.

A performance-based grant of $175,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help with Mohawk’s expansion in North Carolina. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require a matching grant from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“We are grateful for Mohawk’s decision to expand in North Carolina’s manufacturing region,” said N.C. Representative Sam Watford. “International companies need a strong transportation network and a world-class workforce to continue their success. We’re proud that our skilled workers are making beautiful flooring for the global market.”

“I can’t think of a better way to celebrate Manufacturing Week,” said N.C. Senator Steve Jarvis. “Mohawk has been an active member of our community and their increased investment in Davidson County is a vote of confidence in our incredible community, quality of life and workforce development system.”

Joining the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina were key partners in the project that included the North Carolina General Assembly, North Carolina Community College System, Davidson County, Davidson County Economic Development Commission and the City of Thomasville.