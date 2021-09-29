Scandinavian Alliance & Laika Consulting to Host Online Investor Roadshow

The roadshow will focus on 4 ASX companies that show exceptional development opportunities.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, September 29, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scandinavian Alliance , in Partnership with Laika Consulting, is pleased to announce it will be hosting a digital online investor roadshow, which focuses on 4 ASX companies with excellent development opportunities.“We have worked hard to find some of the most aspiring companies listed on ASX by selectively focusing on Australian businesses with high-growth potential and that have an excellent track record in their ESG work,” says Henrik Nilsson, Managing Partner at Scandinavian Alliance. “This is a great match for Scandinavian investors who are leading the way in tech and sustainable solutions. Now, it is our aim to introduce these companies to a wider audience and to our institutional Scandinavian network.”This game-changing roadshow is to be held digitally on Thursday 30 September, 11.30 AM CET (Stockholm time).To participate in the roadshow, please visit https://youtu.be/Rx0oG7hivZ4 About Scandinavian AllianceScandinavian Alliance is a Swedish full-service company expert in investment, branding, exposure, and media development. The Alliance works across a wide variety of market sectors including mining, biotech, pharma, green energy, and SaaS.About Laika ConsultingProvider of financial communications consultancy services. The company's services offer strategic advice, producing reports, press releases, media services, newsletters, capital market information and communication plans, enabling their clients to get advisory services during IPOs, new issues and other capital acquisitions.