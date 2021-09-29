Submit Release
News Search

There were 642 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,819 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Ricketts Announces Extension of Directed Health Measure to Protect Hospital Capacity

Media Contacts: 

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Announces Extension of Directed Health Measure to Protect Hospital Capacity

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that the State is extending its Directed Health Measure (DHM) to address hospital staffing shortages.  Initially, the DHM was set to expire on September 30, 2021.  With the extension, it will remain in force through October 31, 2021 unless renewed. 

 

The DHM suspends inpatient Class D and Class E elective surgeries for all Acute Care, Critical Care, and Children’s Hospitals in Nebraska.  These are elective surgeries that can wait four weeks or longer without substantially changing a patient’s outcome.     

 

The DHM is available by clicking here.

You just read:

Gov. Ricketts Announces Extension of Directed Health Measure to Protect Hospital Capacity

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.