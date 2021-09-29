Monona Municipal Water Department receives 50 Year Water Fluoridation Award

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced today that Monona Municipal Water Department has been awarded the 2020 Community Water Fluoridation 50 Year Award from the American Dental Association (ADA), Association of State and Territorial Dental Directors (ASTDD), and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for continuously adjusting and maintaining the amount of fluoride in drinking water for the prevention of tooth decay in adults and children. This award recognizes those communities that achieved excellence in community water fluoridation by maintaining a consistent level of fluoride in drinking water for fifty consecutive years, starting in 1970.

A total of 382 public water systems in 30 states received these awards, with only the City of Monona in Iowa being honored in 2020. Nationally, nearly three-quarters (74.4 percent) – or over 211 million people – served by community water systems have access to optimally fluoridated tap water. In Iowa, over 2.3 million Iowans (89.65 percent) served by a community water system have access to optimally fluoridated water.

According to Casey Hannan, MPH, Director, CDC Division of Oral Health, “Water fluoridation is one of the best investments that a community can make in maintaining the oral health of its citizens. It is equally effective in preventing cavities in children and adults. Fluoridation is also highly cost effective. Studies continue to show that the economic benefit of fluoridation programs exceed their cost. An individual can enjoy a lifetime of fluoridated water for less than the cost of one dental filling.” Community water fluoridation has been recognized by CDC as one of the 10 great public health achievements of the 20th Century.

“We commend the City of Monona Water Department for their public health work the last 50 years and beyond. They are just one example of an Iowa water system that strives to ensure the health and well- being of its customers by providing optimally fluoridated water for maximum oral health benefits ,” says Dr. Bob Russell, DDS, MPH, MPA, Dental Director at the Iowa Department of Public Health.

IDPH supports CDC approved fluoridation programs. The IDPH Bureau of Oral and Health Delivery Systems monitors the fluoride levels of Iowa communities and provides information and assistance to water supply professionals, healthcare professionals, and the public.

To see the fluoridation status of Iowa counties and towns, visit the My Water’s Fluoride website at https://nccd.cdc.gov/DOH_MWF.

Program Contact: Sarah Peterson:sarah.petersen@idph. iowa.gov