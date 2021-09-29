$BFK- The Fort Knox of the Binance Smart Chain

/EIN News/ -- Cape Coral, Florida, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baby Fort Knox (BFK) is a USDT reward token on the BSC, it has innovative tokenomics, a reliable fully functional smart contract, a P2E game in development along with NFTs which will be later incorporated into the game, with a marketplace set to go live very soon! The selection of NFT’s has also been teased on the BFK website, there is also a trailer of the game itself.



The BFK team has put a lot of dedication and passion into the BFK project and you can tell! The ever-present, active community which is growing every day can feel the energy and the hype is building! Their Telegram and social followings are a real indicator of the promise of the project itself. The Devs are committed to transparency and understand the feeling of safety comes from investors' trust, which is why they host countless AMA’s within the community and across various other communities. With its launch on the 28th of September, BFK has comfortably maintained a steady market cap of around $2 million, with an incredible team to innovate, create and motivate BFK is only just beginning and there is plenty of evidence to back it up.

Why is $BFK different?

That is the question which concerns every investor with reward tokens and a saturated market of ‘gaming tokens’. BFK has a unique contract, which they created from scratch, a selection of NFT’s in development, a game on the way and they reward in the gold of crypto, USDT. The contract itself encourages stabilization for the overall benefit of investors and the longevity of the BFK token. Buy transactions have taxes of 12%, 3% going to USDT rewards for holders, 1% to liquidity, 4% marketing/development, and 4% to buyback and burn. The buy taxes can vary however, as will the sell taxes from time to time, the scaling dynamics for the tax system is why the contract itself is incredibly innovative, as per the BFK white paper the taxes vary with functions referenced as Vault Security, The Green Zone, Counter-Strike, Lock Down, Payout and Treasury. The white paper itself is very detailed and offers great descriptive information about the contract alone, along with a vast amount of information about the project overall. The scaling sell tax is one of the many reasons why investors will be inclined to hold BFK long term. The sell tax varies from 12-24%, 3-6% going to USDT rewards, 1-2% for liquidity, 4-8% to marketing, 4-8% for buyback and burn. The tokenomics will most likely be forked in correlation to the success of BFK, but BFK is the original and it will become a testament when the team leads the project to where they believe it’s destined to be.

28th of September: $BFK successful launch!



The BFK team enjoyed a very successful launch and presale, but the team knows that a successful launch is just the beginning but it is important to mention most launches can make or break a project in the BSC. The team was well organized and structured in the preparation for presale and launch. Presale had a soft cap of 450 BNB and a hard cap of 600 BNB. It was hosted on the Pink sale and sold out in minutes! Max contribution for investors was 2 BNB, with 600k BFK per BNB. Liquidity has been locked for 1 year but the team has planned this project for a much longer timescale. The token allocation for the team, presale, Pancake Swap, and liquidity can be found through their Telegram and the BFK website.

The BFK, NFT marketplace, DEX, and Dashboard! - A bullish sentiment. The team is patient in their approach and work ethic, they are a very calculated team but they understand the urgency of the investors in crypto and the BSC especially, which is why they have ramped up development to add extra utility to the project. The BFK team has already deployed a DEX and Dashboard on their official website. They work very smoothly and the investors are very happy with such amazing utility in the infancy of the project. On the other hand, the selection of NFT’s have been displayed to the community and should be ready for auction on the fully functioning NFT market place which should be live in up to two weeks. The team fully intends to illustrate all the marketplace developments to the community and investors along the way. The energy is building in the BFK community and the hype is most definitely warranted! Most of the NFT’s can be found on the BFK website and they are very unique, marketable, and more importantly in advanced stages of development.

The P2E Game: BFK, NFT incorporation:



Following the phases of the roadmap, the BFK team has not only planned for the short term, they see the true potential of the gaming tokens trend and they want to capitalize on the momentum. The NFT incorporated game, with P2E features called the BFK Warzone, is in the early stages of development but should be ready within eight weeks. Users will be able to use their NFT characters, armory upgrades, weapon upgrades, and updated skillsets through playing the game. The BFK Warzone is a cool concept shooter game with a very user-friendly concept that could ultimately bring new investors into crypto from playing their favorite game. Updates will roll out in accordance with developments of the game, the team is being very careful with disclosing information but will thread the news to the community as developments become more advanced. A demo or Beta version of the game should be available within the next 4-6 weeks and the investors are being proven time and time again why they invested in the BFK team and project! The journey so far has been incredible for BFK and it’s only just beginning.

An overview of $BFK:



In conclusion, BFK has a lot of potential and extra utility which gives extra substance to these claims. It is a very promising project for the short, medium, and long term. The team has the investors' best interests at the forefront of their plans and they want to make the BFK project one of the biggest on the Binance network. With two utilities ready for launch and 3 extra utilities in development it seems as though the only way is up for BFK.

