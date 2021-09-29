Help improve data by submitting your catch-and-release fish info through iAngler

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) wants your help improving data on catch-and-release fishing, especially for redfish, snook and spotted seatrout caught in areas of southwest Florida that are currently catch-and-release only due to impacts of red tide.

“Anglers fishing these areas have their finger on the pulse of what is happening out there,” said FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute program administrator Luiz Barbieri. “By using the iAngler app, people fishing for these species can give us a better idea of participation while annual season closures and temporary catch-and-release measures are in place, which can help us have a better idea of how these fisheries are doing.”

Improve data and report your catch on the Angler Action Foundation iAngler app at AnglerActionFoundation.com.