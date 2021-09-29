St. Petersburg, FL Company Blubird Marketing Recognized By Clutch
EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B ratings and reviews platform Clutch has named Blubird Marketing as one of the top agencies in the following categories: Top Social Media Agencies in St. Petersburg, Top Web Designers in St. Petersburg, and Top Internet Marketing Agencies in St. Petersburg for 2021.
“It’s an honor to be recognized. We take pride in the work we do to drive results our clients can actually see and feel. This adds to our main goal of building long-term relationships with clients and partners,” says Lauren Mabra, CEO at Blubird Marketing. “We are so thankful for our existing clients and with so many businesses starting and relocating to the Tampa Bay area, we cannot wait to help fill the need for marketing talent to help these businesses amplify their brand.”
Clutch provides market insight, such as data, case studies, and testimonials, to guide business buying decisions. The main question that they tackle is “How do you find a company with the qualities and experience to tackle your project?” Their platform features in-depth client reviews, data-driven content, and vetted market leaders. Clutch ranks service providers in their Leader Matrix based on:
• Ability to deliver: client references and reviews, work experience, market presence and awards
• Focus: a company’s level of specialization in work
• Market presence: marketing efforts, geographic presence, accolades, social media, and thought leadership.
About Blubird Marketing
Blubird Marketing is a boutique digital marketing agency that primarily helps B2B companies in achieving a strategy that is profitable, customer-centric, and relevant in an era of constant change. Blubird’s specializes in social media and content marketing, paid ads, search engine optimization, and WordPress web design.
Lauren Mabra
“It’s an honor to be recognized. We take pride in the work we do to drive results our clients can actually see and feel. This adds to our main goal of building long-term relationships with clients and partners,” says Lauren Mabra, CEO at Blubird Marketing. “We are so thankful for our existing clients and with so many businesses starting and relocating to the Tampa Bay area, we cannot wait to help fill the need for marketing talent to help these businesses amplify their brand.”
Clutch provides market insight, such as data, case studies, and testimonials, to guide business buying decisions. The main question that they tackle is “How do you find a company with the qualities and experience to tackle your project?” Their platform features in-depth client reviews, data-driven content, and vetted market leaders. Clutch ranks service providers in their Leader Matrix based on:
• Ability to deliver: client references and reviews, work experience, market presence and awards
• Focus: a company’s level of specialization in work
• Market presence: marketing efforts, geographic presence, accolades, social media, and thought leadership.
About Blubird Marketing
Blubird Marketing is a boutique digital marketing agency that primarily helps B2B companies in achieving a strategy that is profitable, customer-centric, and relevant in an era of constant change. Blubird’s specializes in social media and content marketing, paid ads, search engine optimization, and WordPress web design.
Lauren Mabra
Blubird Marketing
+1 727-637-7021
lauren@blubirdmarketing.com