Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education Resumes Classes, But Off-Site

PISGAH FOREST, N.C. (Sept. 29, 2021) – The Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education, managed by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, will relocate it’s programming to the DuPont State Recreational Forest and other locations throughout the region while the center is closed for repairs. The Pisgah facility sustained extensive damage in August when Tropical Depression Fred pounded western North Carolina. Flash flooding not only impacted the center, but also its parking lot and the Bobby N. Setzer Fish Hatchery located on the same campus.

“We were able to salvage most of our fly-fishing gear and materials, so we declared the classes must go on,” said Program Coordinator Lee Sherrill. “We are grateful to the folks at DuPont State Recreational Forest and our other partners. Everyone has been more than accommodating – allowing us to host fishing programs at their facilities so we can continue to serve the public heading into fall fishing season. It’s just wonderful, and our staff is excited.”

The fishing outlook remains positive as delayed harvest trout waters remains on schedule despite huge fish losses at the hatchery during the storm.

Classes kick off this week and will continue through October. More programming will be added to the program calendar as it’s confirmed. The October schedule is as follows:

All classes listed are open to the public. Details about each class and future opportunities are available on the center’s program calendar and pre-registration is required for most classes, which can be done online or by calling 828-877-4423.

In addition to public classes, the center also offers various other programs for private groups, educators and community leaders. Groups can schedule the date, time and program topic of their choice, such as Fly Fishing or Bears. Contact Lee Sherrill to learn more at 828-877-4423.