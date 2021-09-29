Bridges Health Partners Improves Quality of Patient Care While Saving CMS Nearly $30 Million Through Its First 3 Years

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the third consecutive year, Bridges Health Partners (Bridges) improved quality of patient care for over 25,000 Medicare beneficiaries in Western Pennsylvania while collectively saving Medicare nearly $30 million in total medical expenses from 2018 through 2020, according to recently released performance data from the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the federal agency that administers Medicare. Bridges, a joint venture between Butler Health System, Excela Health, St. Clair Health and Washington Health System, along with nearly 1,100 physicians, achieved these results through its performance in the Medicare Accountable Care Organization (ACO) Shared Savings Program.

In 2020, Bridges earned an overall quality score of 97 percent on performance measures covering preventive and wellness screening rates, chronic disease management and prevention of avoidable hospitalizations. In accordance with Medicare’s formula, Bridges will receive $5.2 million for its 2020 performance that will allow it to continue reinvesting in redesign of patient care delivery.

“In spite of the challenges resulting from the pandemic, our Bridges physicians, hospitals and care partners continue to be committed to providing our Medicare beneficiaries with high-quality, efficient care that is evidence-based, producing better outcomes.”, said Tom Boggs, President.

Dr. Rob Zimmerman, Chief Medical Officer, added, “Combining strong collaboration among our partners with the technology of population health tools and care redesign, Bridges Health Partners delivers a patient-centered approach to meet our mission of high quality, high value health care. By leveraging Annual Wellness Visits for screening and preventive care, directed patient outreach, managing hospital to home transitions, and coordinating care locally, Bridges has enhanced our patients' engagement in their healthcare and improved their outcomes."

The Medicare ACO Shared Savings Program is the largest value-based payment model in the country and a critical tool in moving the health system toward better value. When providers work together through a Medicare Shared Savings ACO to focus on patients and invest in care coordination, information technology, and other care improvements, they can increase quality and reduce costs. A fact sheet with more information about MSSP ACOs, is available online, along with other resources — What is an ACO?

Four independent non-profit health systems in the Pittsburgh metropolitan markets and surrounding communities, including Butler Health System, Excela Health, St. Clair Health and Washington Health System, are the founding members of Bridges Health Partners. Each founding member, along with Bridges participating physicians, are committed to transforming how healthcare services are delivered by implementing an integrated, regional network of care. The Bridges Health Partners network comprises eight hospital campuses with over 1,450 licensed beds, nearly 1,100 affiliated physicians with a network of primary care and specialty practice sites, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care clinics, imaging and diagnostic centers, skilled nursing, home health, and hospice care. To learn more about Bridges Health Partners, visit www.bridgeshealthpartners.org.

