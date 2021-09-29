COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics This Week - September 29, 2021 - October 3, 2021
Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott today announced a series of vaccination clinics that will be open across Vermont this week for anyone age 12 or older.
Visit www.healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine to make an appointment. You can also call 855-722-7878.
Vermonters 70 years of age and older can make an appointment for booster shots beginning tomorrow. Those aged 65 and older can make appointments beginning on Friday.
Additionally, starting on Friday, those aged 18 to 64 with underlying medical conditions or who work in certain occupational settings will become eligible for boosters. The State is awaiting guidance from the CDC on what underlying medical conditions and/or occupational settings make individuals eligible for booster shots. That guidance is expected from the CDC later this week.
Booster shots are available at all vaccination sites listed below. They are only approved for those who received the Pfizer vaccine, and six months or more have passed since they completed their second dose. If you are eligible for a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine, an appointment is required. We anticipate Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters to be recommended by the CDC in the coming weeks.
Here are the vaccination sites available this week:
Agency of Transportation - Dill Building, 2178 Airport Road, Berlin
Asa Bloomer State Building, 88 Merchants Row, Rutland
South Burlington EMS, 870 Williston Road, South Burlington
1311 Barre Montpelier Road, Berlin
Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center
Middlebury EMS, 55 Collins Drive, Middlebury
Miller Center, 175 Lakeside Avenue, Burlington
North Country Primary Care, 186 Medical Village Drive, Newport
Riverside Middle School, 13 Fairgrounds Road, Springfield
Rutland Rescue Inc., 46 Diamond Run Mall Place, Rutland
Colchester Middle School, 425 Blakely Road, Colchester
Mount Mansfield Union High School, 211 Browns Trace Road, Jericho
Springfield Rescue Inc., 303 South Street, Springfield
VFW-Morrisville, 129 VFW Drive, Hyde Park
Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, 53 Fairview Street, Brattleboro
Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, 1315 Hospital Drive, St Johnsbury
Northwestern Medical Center, 27 Fisher Pond Road, St. Albans
Doubletree, 870 Williston Road, South Burlington
Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, 982 Mansion Drive Bennington
Barre Town EMS, 4 McLaughlin Road, East Barre
Hartford Rescue Inc., 37 Highland Ave, White River Junction
Middlebury EMS, 55 Collins Drive, Middlebury
Essex High School, 2 Educational Drive, Essex Junction
Rutland High School, 22 Stratton Road, Rutland
Addison County Home Health & Hospice, 254 Ethan Allen Highway, New Haven
Dunlap Hall, 102 Ice Pond Road, Arlington
1311 Barre Montpelier Road, Berlin
Newport Waterfront Plaza, Newport
Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center
Green Mountain Mall, 2000 Memorial Drive #14, St. Johnsbury
Hartford Rescue Inc., 37 Highland Avenue, White River Junction
Bellows Falls Union High School, 406 High School Road, Westminster
Mt. Abraham Union High School, 220 Airport Drive, Bristol
Addison County Home Health & Hospice, 254 Ethan Allen Highway, New Haven
Little Rivers Health Care, 4628 Main Street North, Newbury
Mad River Glen, Green and Gold Weekend, 57 Schuss Pass Road, Waitsfield
North Country Primary Care, 186 Medical Village Drive, Newport
Waterbury Ambulance Service 50th Anniversary Celebration, Farr's Field, 1901 U.S. Route 2, Waterbury
More ways to get your free vaccine:
Make an appointment for a free vaccine
You can also walk-in at CVS, Hannaford Food and Drug, Walmart, Walgreens, Price Chopper/Market 32, Rite Aid, Shaw’s Supermarket, or Costco or get an appointment with Kinney Drugs, CVS, Walgreens, Northfield Pharmacy, or UVMMC Outpatient Pharmacies.
