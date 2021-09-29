COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics This Week - September 29, 2021 - October 3, 2021

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott today announced a series of vaccination clinics that will be open across Vermont this week for anyone age 12 or older.

Visit www.healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine to make an appointment. You can also call 855-722-7878.

Vermonters 70 years of age and older can make an appointment for booster shots beginning tomorrow. Those aged 65 and older can make appointments beginning on Friday.

Additionally, starting on Friday, those aged 18 to 64 with underlying medical conditions or who work in certain occupational settings will become eligible for boosters. The State is awaiting guidance from the CDC on what underlying medical conditions and/or occupational settings make individuals eligible for booster shots. That guidance is expected from the CDC later this week.

Booster shots are available at all vaccination sites listed below. They are only approved for those who received the Pfizer vaccine, and six months or more have passed since they completed their second dose. If you are eligible for a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine, an appointment is required. We anticipate Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters to be recommended by the CDC in the coming weeks.

Here are the vaccination sites available this week:

Wednesday, September 29

Agency of Transportation - Dill Building, 2178 Airport Road, Berlin

Asa Bloomer State Building, 88 Merchants Row, Rutland

South Burlington EMS, 870 Williston Road, South Burlington

1311 Barre Montpelier Road, Berlin

Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center

Middlebury EMS, 55 Collins Drive, Middlebury

Miller Center, 175 Lakeside Avenue, Burlington

North Country Primary Care, 186 Medical Village Drive, Newport

Riverside Middle School, 13 Fairgrounds Road, Springfield

Rutland Rescue Inc., 46 Diamond Run Mall Place, Rutland

Colchester Middle School, 425 Blakely Road, Colchester

Mount Mansfield Union High School, 211 Browns Trace Road, Jericho

Springfield Rescue Inc., 303 South Street, Springfield

VFW-Morrisville, 129 VFW Drive, Hyde Park

Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, 53 Fairview Street, Brattleboro

Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, 1315 Hospital Drive, St Johnsbury

Northwestern Medical Center, 27 Fisher Pond Road, St. Albans

Doubletree, 870 Williston Road, South Burlington

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, 982 Mansion Drive Bennington

Thursday, September 30

Agency of Transportation - Dill Building, 2178 Airport Road, Berlin

Barre Town EMS, 4 McLaughlin Road, East Barre

South Burlington EMS, 870 Williston Road, South Burlington

Hartford Rescue Inc., 37 Highland Ave, White River Junction

Middlebury EMS, 55 Collins Drive, Middlebury

Rutland Rescue Inc., 46 Diamond Run Mall Place, Rutland

Essex High School, 2 Educational Drive, Essex Junction

Rutland High School, 22 Stratton Road, Rutland

Springfield Rescue Inc., 303 South Street, Springfield

VFW-Morrisville, 129 VFW Drive, Hyde Park

Addison County Home Health & Hospice, 254 Ethan Allen Highway, New Haven

Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, 53 Fairview Street, Brattleboro

Northwestern Medical Center, 27 Fisher Pond Road, St. Albans

Doubletree, 870 Williston Road, South Burlington

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, 982 Mansion Drive Bennington

Friday, October 1

Agency of Transportation - Dill Building, 2178 Airport Road, Berlin

Asa Bloomer State Building, 88 Merchants Row, Rutland

Dunlap Hall, 102 Ice Pond Road, Arlington

South Burlington EMS, 870 Williston Road, South Burlington

1311 Barre Montpelier Road, Berlin

Newport Waterfront Plaza, Newport

Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center

Green Mountain Mall, 2000 Memorial Drive #14, St. Johnsbury

Hartford Rescue Inc., 37 Highland Avenue, White River Junction

Middlebury EMS, 55 Collins Drive, Middlebury

Rutland Rescue Inc., 46 Diamond Run Mall Place, Rutland

Bellows Falls Union High School, 406 High School Road, Westminster

Mt. Abraham Union High School, 220 Airport Drive, Bristol

Springfield Rescue Inc., 303 South Street, Springfield

Addison County Home Health & Hospice, 254 Ethan Allen Highway, New Haven

Little Rivers Health Care, 4628 Main Street North, Newbury

Northwestern Medical Center, 27 Fisher Pond Road, St. Albans

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, 982 Mansion Drive, Bennington

Saturday, October 2

Agency of Transportation - Dill Building, 2178 Airport Road, Berlin

Asa Bloomer State Building, 88 Merchants Row, Rutland

Mad River Glen, Green and Gold Weekend, 57 Schuss Pass Road, Waitsfield

Middlebury EMS, 55 Collins Drive, Middlebury

North Country Primary Care, 186 Medical Village Drive, Newport

Waterbury Ambulance Service 50th Anniversary Celebration, Farr's Field, 1901 U.S. Route 2, Waterbury

Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, 53 Fairview Street, Brattleboro

Northwestern Medical Center, 27 Fisher Pond Road, St. Albans

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, 982 Mansion Drive, Bennington

Sunday, October 3

Agency of Transportation - Dill Building, 2178 Airport Road, Berlin

More ways to get your free vaccine:

Make an appointment for a free vaccine

You can also walk-in at CVS, Hannaford Food and Drug, Walmart, Walgreens, Price Chopper/Market 32, Rite Aid, Shaw’s Supermarket, or Costco or get an appointment with Kinney Drugs, CVS, Walgreens, Northfield Pharmacy, or UVMMC Outpatient Pharmacies.

