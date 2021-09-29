Submit Release
News Search

There were 707 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,997 in the last 365 days.

Statements from Governor Roy Cooper and Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders on INEOS Automotive HQ Decision

»

Statements from Governor Roy Cooper and Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders on INEOS Automotive HQ Decision

Governor Roy Cooper and Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders issued statements this morning on INEOS Automotive’s decision to locate its new North American headquarters in Wake County.

"Companies around the world know that North Carolina is a place where they can grow and thrive," said North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper. "We are excited that INEOS Automotive will locate its North American Headquarters here in Wake County and that we will be the national home of its flagship vehicle, the Grenadier.”

“International companies often choose North Carolina as the first place to do business when they enter the North American market, “said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders.  “We welcome INEOS Automotive as they select Raleigh for their U.S. headquarters, joining the diverse set of companies in our state that serve the global automotive industry.” 

You just read:

Statements from Governor Roy Cooper and Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders on INEOS Automotive HQ Decision

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.