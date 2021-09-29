TicketNetwork Partners with Affirm, Adding Pay-Over-Time Flexibility to Leading Ticket Resale Marketplace

With live events returning and prices for tickets going up, TicketNetwork and Affirm are offering consumers an easy and transparent solution to pay over time.

Adding the ability to pay over time at a reasonable rate brings a tremendous value for our clients, who can select Affirm at checkout to score those coveted tickets in a way that works for any budget.” — Don Vaccaro, TicketNetwork CEO

SOUTH WINDSOR, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the return of live entertainment in full swing, TicketNetwork today announced a new partnership with Affirm enabling consumers to purchase live event tickets now while paying for them over time. This partnership is available on TicketNetwork.com, MEGASeats.com, and other selected ticket resale marketplaces powered by the TicketNetwork exchange. This integration provides an easy and transparent way for consumers to pay at their own pace while scoring some of the best seats in the house.

“As government restrictions on attending live events have been removed, demand for tickets to live and in-person events has been at an all-time high,” TicketNetwork CEO Don Vaccaro says. “Adding the ability to pay over time at a reasonable rate brings a tremendous value for our clients, who can select Affirm at checkout to score those coveted tickets in a way that works for any budget.”

There is no cost to apply to use Affirm while purchasing tickets on the TicketNetwork exchange, and the prequalification process involves entering a few simple pieces of information that do not impact credit scores. Approved customers can pay over time in monthly payments, empowering them to make the best choice for their budget. Affirm never charges any late or hidden fees, so the amount a consumer agrees to upfront never increases.

“The return of in-person events has generated significant excitement and demand among consumers, which we expect to continue. According to a recent Affirm survey, the top gift Americans plan to give their loved ones this holiday season is a memorable experience such as tickets to a concert or sporting event,” said Silvija Martincevic, Affirm’s Chief Commercial Officer. “By partnering with TicketNetwork, Affirm delivers the flexibility, transparency, and affordability consumers increasingly expect at checkout.”

With demand so high, the cost of tickets has trended ever-upwards in 2021 as live event tickets have gone on sale, making a pay-over-time solution even more attractive. Sports teams and promoters continue to increase prices at the box office, which has combined with enormous pent-up demand to send prices for hot events into the stratosphere. Compared to the same month in 2019, the average order across the TicketNetwork exchange was up by a whopping 25% in April, surging to 42% in May and peaking at 48% in June as shows continued to go on sale for both 2021 and into 2022.

For the best-selling performer thus far in 2021 – Elton John – that has resulted in an average order cost of more than $800 for tickets to his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. Bad Bunny’s 2022 tour has seen an even higher average, with consumers paying more than $1,100 per order. Sports have been no different, with the reduced-capacity Super Bowl LV featuring home team Tampa Bay averaging a record-setting $16,000 per order.

While around half of all tickets sell for at or below face-value on resale marketplaces, the prices demanded for the true destination events show no signs of letting up, making a solution like Affirm to pay over time such a great add for the TicketNetwork customer.

Download the Affirm app or visit Affirm.com to learn more about their pay-over-time and other solutions, and visit TicketNetwork.com to find tickets to live sports, theatre, concerts and more today.

About TicketNetwork

TicketNetwork® is a leading software provider in the secondary ticket marketplace, powering an extensive network of retail websites offering tickets to sought-after concert, sporting, and theater events worldwide. Based in South Windsor, Connecticut, TicketNetwork was founded in 2002.

About Affirm

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network — one based on trust, transparency and putting people first — we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we show consumers exactly what they will pay up front, never increase that amount, and never charge any late or hidden fees.

Contacts:

TicketNetwork - Sean Burns

sean.burns@ticketnetwork.com

Affirm - Alex Rafter

press@affirm.com

Rates from 10-30% APR. Payment options through Affirm are subject to an eligibility check, may not be available in all states, and are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders. CA residents: Loans by Affirm Loan Services, LLC are made or arranged pursuant to a California Finance Lenders Law license.