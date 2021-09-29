Global Optical Coatings Market 2021 by Manufacturing Technology and Specification with Supply Demand Analysis 2026
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Optical Coatings Market 2021-2026 has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by the research and industry experts team.
The optical coatings market size is projected to grow from USD 12.6 billion in 2021 to USD 19.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.5%. This report spread across 239 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 185 Tables and 71 figures are now available in this research.
#Key Players- Dupont (US), PPG Industries Ohio, Inc. (US), Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan), ZEISS International (Germany), Newport Corporation (US), Inrad Optics (US), Inc., Artemis Optical Limited (UK), Abrisa Technologies (US), Reynard Corporation (US), II-VI Aerospace & Defense (US).
The optical coatings market is segmented on the basis of technology into vacuum deposition, E-beam evaporation, sputtering process, and ion-assisted deposition (IAD). Vacuum Deposition holds the major market share of the overall optical coatings market owing to its ability to cure at room temperatures, improved reliability, and increased thermal and mechanical strength of electronic devices.
The optical coatings market is segmented on the basis of type into AR coatings, high reflective coatings, transparent conductive coatings, filter coatings, beamsplitter coatings, EC coatings, and others. AR coatings type segment holds major market share of the overall optical coatings market owing to its ability to provide high-quality coatings with high transmission power and low reflection power on components such as lenses, mirrors, and display screens used in various industrial and consumer applications.
The optical coatings market is segmented on the basis of end-use industry into electronics & semiconductor, military & defense, transportation, telecom/optical communication, infrastructure, solar power, medical, and others. Electronics & semiconductor end-use industry segment holds major market share of the overall optical coatings market owing to the increasing demand for highly resistant and high dielectric strength coating layers in photovoltaic (PV) cells, electronics assemblies, ICs, and other optoelectronic devices.
Table Of Contents:
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives Of The Study
1.2 Market Definition
Figure 1 Optical Coatings: Market Definition
1.3 Market Scope
Figure 2 Market Segmentation
1.3.1 Regions Covered
Figure 3 Years Considered For The Study
1.4 Currency
1.5 Stakeholders
1.6 Limitations
1.7 Summary Of Changes
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
Figure 4 Optical Coatings Market: Research Design
2.1.1 Secondary Data
2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources
2.1.2 Primary Data
2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources
2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights
2.1.2.3 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews
2.2 Base Number Calculation
2.2.1 Supply-Side Approach – 1
Figure 5 Optical Coatings Market: Supply-Side Approach – 1
2.2.2 Supply-Side Approach – 2
Figure 6 Optical Coatings Market: Supply-Side Approach - 2
2.2.3 Supply-Side Approach – 3
Figure 7 Optical Coatings Market: Supply-Side Approach – 3
2.2.4 Demand-Side Approach – 1
Figure 8 Optical Coatings Market: Demand-Side Approach - 1
2.3 Factor Analysis
2.3.1 Introduction
2.3.2 Demand-Side Analysis
2.3.3 Supply-Side Analysis
2.4 Market Size Estimation
Figure 9 Market Size Estimation: Top-Down Approach
Figure 10 Market Size Estimation: Bottom-Up Approach
2.5 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation
Figure 11 Data Triangulation Methodology
2.6 Assumptions
3 Executive Summary
Figure 12 Vacuum Deposition Technology To Dominate The Overall Optical Coatings Market During The Forecast Period
Figure 13 Ar Coatings Dominated The Optical Coatings Market During The Forecast Period
Figure 14 Electronics & Semiconductor To Dominate The Overall Optical Coatings Market During The Forecast Period
Figure 15 Optical Coatings Market In Apac To Register The Fastest Growth During The Forecast Period
Figure 16 North America Was The Largest Market For Optical Coatings In 2020
4 Premium Insights
….more
Research Coverage:
The optical coatings market has been segmented based on technology, type, end-use industry, and region. This report covers the optical coatings market and forecasts its market size until 2026. It also provides detailed information on company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the key players to strengthen their position in the optical coatings market.
