Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Growth to Reach $39,060 Million Globally, by 2022
Automated Material Handling Equipment Market SWOT Industry Analysis, CAGR Status, Key Companies, Applications, Upcoming Trends 2022PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global automated material handling equipment market size is expected to reach $39,060 million by 2022. Robotic systems dominated the global market in 2015, and is expected to maintain this trend from 2016 to 2022. Europe is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period due to increase in demand for automated technologies in manufacturing industries.
Automated material handling equipment (for example robotics systems) witnessed a higher demand owing to increased need for automation in industries, such as e-commerce, automotive and food & beverages due to reduced operational costs, improved supply chain process, and reduced labor costs. Moreover, technological advancements such as the introduction of vision guided navigation technology, which allows the vehicle to follow the route without any human intervention, has further strengthened the market growth for automated transport equipment. In addition, the demand for energy efficient and eco-friendly robotics systems are expected to increase the demand for automated material handling equipment. However, high initial installation costs of such systems could hamper their market growth.
Key Players:
The major players profiled in this report include Daifuku Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Bosch Rexroth, Murata Machinery Ltd., Swisslog Holding AG, SSI Schaefer AG, Dematic Group S.A.R.L, Toyota Industries Corporation, JBT Corporation, and Bastian Solutions, Inc.
Among the major industry verticals, the automated materials handling systems find widespread usage in the automotive industry. Automotive industry accounted for more than 26% share of the global market in 2015 owing to increased automobile production in China, Japan, and India. This segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to improving production processes, lowering labor intensity, and timely delivery of materials.
Automated Material Handling Equipment Market segmentation:
By Product Type
• Automated guided vehicle
• Automated storage and retrieval system
• Automated crane
• Robotic system
• Automatic conveyor and sortation system
By Application
• Assembly
• Packaging
• Transportation
• Distribution
• Storage
• Waste Handling
Key findings of the study:
• In 2015, robotics system accounted for the maximum market revenue, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.
• E-commerce industry segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 8.0%, owing to increased use of automated guided vehicles for order
fulfilment.
• Packaging application segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment in automated material handling equipment market during the period
from 2016 to 2022.
• Germany is the major shareholder in the Europe automated material handling equipment industry, accounting for around 35.2% share in 2015.
