Where Does Robotics Fit Into The Breakfast Cereal Market?

The Business Research Company’s Breakfast Cereal Global Market Report 2021- COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breakfast cereal manufacturing companies are adopting robotics and automation technology to maximize production efficiency. Robotic systems automate batching, conveying, processing, storage and packaging of cereal products thus decreasing production cycle time and increasing output. Automation enables cereal manufacturers to improve plant conditions, reduce contamination, minimize human interaction thus making processing safer for workers as well as consumers. Collaborative robots or semi-autonomous robots are used in various automation processes, including packaging. Plants with fixed automation systems increase yields by at least 2-3% over manual labor. Colborne Foodbotics, ABB Group, Emerson Electric Co, Schneider Electric S.E. are some of the companies that provide automation equipment to cereal manufacturers.

Major players covered in the global breakfast cereal industry are Abbott Nutrition, Attune Foods, Back to Natures Food Company, Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global breakfast cereal market, accounting for 51% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 18% of the global market. Africa was the smallest region in the global breakfast cereal market.

The global breakfast cereal market size is expected to grow from $56.86 billion in 2020 to $60.07 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The breakfast cereals market is expected to reach $75.44 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

TBRC’s global breakfast cereal market report is segmented by type into oats breakfast cereal, grains breakfast cereal, other breakfast cereal, by distribution channel into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, e-commerce, others, by product into ready-to-eat (RTE), hot cereals, by packaging into boxes, pouches, others.

Breakfast Cereal Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Oats Breakfast Cereal, Grains Breakfast Cereal, Other Breakfast Cereal), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce), By Product (Ready-to-Eat (RTE), Hot Cereals), By Packaging (Boxes, Pouches), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

