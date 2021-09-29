(Video) Families of Victims and Witnesses of the 1988 Massacre in Iran Are Seeking Justice
(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): MEK supporters They called on the international community that all Iran’s regime officials involved in the 1988 massacre, especially Ali Khamenei and Ebrahim Raisi, must be prosecuted.
(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Mother Hamdam who never received the body of her son killed under torture, former political prisoner Mehri Omrani, and Behnaz Attarzadeh whose two brothers were killed by the mullahs regime.
(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOIMEK) had sent a list of former political prisoners and witnesses of the massacre to international human rights authorities and the Swedish Judiciary.
(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): former political prisoners, witnesses of the 1988 massacre, and families of the victims made speeches in a gathering outside the Court of Stockholm.
(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Stockholm Freedom-loving Iranians, supporters of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran(MEKPMOI), gathered outside the court of the executioner Hamid Noury.
(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Iranians، supporters of the MEK, former political prisoners and relatives of the martyrs in the 1988 massacre, called to prosecute the mullahs’ regime officials, especially supreme leader Ali Khamenei.
(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOIMEK) had sent a list of former political prisoners and witnesses of the massacre to international human rights authorities and the Swedish Judiciary.
Call on the international community: All Iran’s regime officials involved in the 1988 massacre, especially Ali Khamenei and Ebrahim Raisi, must be prosecuted.
Ms. Mehri Omrani:
Ms. Mehri Omrani said, “Ms. Mehri Omrani is a former political prisoner from the 1980s and one of the witnesses seeking justice for the 1988 massacre.”
Omrani gave a speech at the gathering in Sweden on August 12 and said that the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) had sent a list of former political prisoners and witnesses of the massacre to international human rights authorities and the Swedish Judiciary, following which complaints were filed against Hamid Noury and his involvement in the massacre.
She said, “I was imprisoned for eight years from 1983 to 1991 in Tehran’s Evin and Mashhad’s Vakilabad prisons for supporting the (PMOI/MEK). I am one of the witnesses and one of the survivors of the 1988 massacre.”
She also called upon Western governments, the United Nations, and the UN Security Council to stand by the Iranian people who are suffering under the Iranian regime’s oppression and to prosecute regime officials who were involved in the 1988 massacre.
Behnaz Attarzadeh:
Behnaz Attarzadeh said, “Behnaz Attarzadeh is the sister of two victims of the genocide carried out in 1988 in Iran.”
Attarzadeh spoke at the same rally and discussed what her siblings Mohsen and Behrouz went through. She said that Behrouz was imprisoned at the age of 16 and spent seven years in Evin and Qezel Hessar prisons despite receiving no verdict. Mohsen had been sentenced to 10 years in Vakilabad prison in Mashhad but only served three of those years before he and Behrouz were hanged in the summer of 1988.
She explained how her mother took photos of her siblings to the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in Iran, Reynaldo Galindo Pohl, between 1988 and 1989 and urged him to launch an investigation into the massacre and their deaths. She said, “My mother said she was not the only mother, but there were other mothers. They wanted to go there but were arrested by the criminal regime to cover up this crime.”
Mother Hamdam:
Mother Hamdam said, “Mother Hamdam was another speaker at the gathering in Stockholm on August 12, 2021.” She is the mother of Sassan Saeedpour who was arrested in October 1981. She got word from the regime that he had been killed in a street clash, however after searching everywhere to retrieve his body, it came to light three months later that following his arrest he had been regularly tortured. His death was suspected to have occurred whilst being subjected to torture.
She said, “I have nothing of him. They did not give us his last will. I have only one poem from him that prisoners have passed along by word of mouth.”
Freedom-Loving Iranians, Supporters of the MEK, Rallied Outside the Court of the Executioner Hamid Noury, in Stockholm:
Freedom-loving Iranians, supporters of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran(MEK/PMOI), gathered outside the court of the executioner Hamid Noury.
They called on the international community that all Iran’s regime officials involved in the 1988 massacre, especially Ali Khamenei and Ebrahim Raisi, must be prosecuted.
The September 28, 2021 session was dedicated to the hearing of Ahmad Ebrahimi, one of the plaintiffs in the case of Hamid Noury.
Ahmad Ebrahimi:
Ahmad Ebrahimi said in the court: “At the end of July, we were forcibly transferred to the Jihad ward.” We protested. Faraj’s guard said, “You see badly.” I said, what is worse than this? In 1981, you executed 300 people every night. Faraj’s guard said that there were days ahead when 1981 is nothing in comparison with them.
In the corridor of death on August 9, 1988, Abbas Yeganeh said, “Guys, I went.” He was taken to be executed and also executed a group of guys in the same ward. In the corridor of death, Farshid said that the guys would execute everyone.
The trial of the henchman Hamid Noury continued after the lunch break, which is also dedicated to the continuation of the hearing of Ahmad Ebrahimi, one of the plaintiffs in the case. “Also, in 1981, there were mass executions,” he told an afternoon meeting.
My mother came for the last time in March 1982, which was a wordless meeting—she has severely beaten for protesting against the guards. After my release, my father quoted from my mother what these IRGC members would do to Ahmad, who is in prison? While they have beaten me as a mother? And she died at home the next day.
In March 1988, I was transferred to Gohardasht Prison. Upon arrival, Hamid Abbasi said, “If you support the Mojahedin, I will darken your day.”
One day, Lashkari and Naserian saw Adel Nouri and Hossein Sadegh Beigi in the prison’s sub-part. Naserian said, “Have you remained yet?” Then said “La ilaha illa Allah” and took them.
Outside was the tea place of the Revolutionary Guards. We could hear their voices. They would say that everyone must participate in the program (killing prisoners).
Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 51 65 32 31
email us here
Exhibition Commemorating 30,000 Political Prisoners Executed in 1988 Massacre in Iran— Stockholm