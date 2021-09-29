Metrocrete Concrete Contractor Floor Leveling/Slab Jacking Guide Launched

Fairfield County-based, Metrocrete (+1-203-563-8177), a nationwide concrete contractor installation network, has launched a new guide covering slab jacking, concrete lifting, leveling, and repair through the use of polyurethane foam.

/EIN News/ -- Wilton, CT, United States, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When concrete slabs are uneven and sloping due to soil erosion, weathering, or age, there is a time and cost-effective solution called Slab Jacking. The process involves liquid polyurethane foam injection that fills voids below the slab. The foam expands and hardens to lift and level the sinking concrete with extraordinary strength and precision accuracy. Metrocrete discusses this process, uses and costs in-depth in its latest guide.

More information can be found at https://metrocrete.com/what-is-slab-jacking-a-guide-to-concrete-lifting-leveling-repair-with-polyurethane-foam

Readers of the newly launched guide will find that modern slab jacking relies on the expansion and hardening of the foam beneath the concrete. This provides much-needed durability and strength, ensuring a safer foundation for the concrete to sit on.

One of the main advantages of this method is that it prevents any further sinking. As the foam expands and hardens it raises and levels the slab. Home and commercial property owners now have an affordable and versatile solution to unsightly and unsafe concrete.

The guide explains that slab jacking is an effective lifting, leveling, and repair solution for home, business, and industrial use. It can help with sidewalks, pool decks, and flooring in garages, basements, and industrial complexes.

Metrocrete highlights that concrete leveling is an effective alternative to a full-scale replacement for a number of reasons. Whether concrete needs lifting due to poor foundations or uneven settlements, it’s a cost-effective solution that can last for years.

Unlike the standard mud jacking process, which uses mud slurries for the same result, the foam material is lightweight and has a longer life cycle.

Metrocrete concrete specialists have a reputation for quality service, transparent communication, and on-time project completion. Metrocrete specialists provide clients with a free estimate for their project to ensure there are no hidden fees or unexpected issues.

The full range of services provided by the company includes stained concrete flooring, polished floor solutions, epoxy coatings, and self-leveling concrete for customers nationwide.

A spokesperson for the company states: “Finding the right contractor can be challenging. Fortunately, you’ve come to the right place. Our network of vetted contractors delivers the best concrete floor solutions to meet your budget and time frame.”

