New Japan Chemical Signs Up to BuyChemJapan.com
New Japan Chemical will promote their RiKAFAST EDXP via the online marketplace.OSAKA CITY, OSAKA PREFECTURE, JAPAN, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BuyChemJapan Corporation is pleased to announce that New Japan Chemical (President: Yoshiki Miura) has joined the growing number of Japanese chemical manufacturers who have decided to join the roster of companies working with the chemical marketplace “BuyChemJapan”, a marketplace created and operated by the Osaka, Japan headquartered BuyChemJapan Corporation. (President: Masa Oguchi).
New Japan Chemical Co., Ltd was founded in 1919 and has since utilized its own bespoke technology – including hydrogenation technologies – to become a world-class Japanese brand who are highly competitive in both the oil/fat chemistry and petrochemical fields.
Under this new agreement, buyers around the world can connect with New Japan Chemical Co., Ltd and its products through BuyChemJapan.
BuyChemJapan is a start-up spun off from Daishin Co., Ltd, a trading company specializing in chemicals. With a deep understanding of the needs and business practices of both domestic and foreign manufacturers and buyers within the chemical industry, BuyChemJapan can actively promote Japanese competitive chemicals to overseas buyers through its well-received free online marketplace, which specializes in introducing chemical products and promoting brand recognition. In a marketplace shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic, companies can no longer carry out traditional sales activities, so the time to shift to digital, online activities has come.
The marketplace has been designed from the ground up to help simplify the process of introducing the demands of buyers to leading Japanese chemical manufacturers.
Buyers can...
Search for the required chemical via a comprehensive set of options and definitions.
Make direct contact with the manufacturer with one click; there is no need to deal with intermediaries.
Request a sample, price quotation or make an order directly from the manufacturer.
Make a fully informed purchasing decision through use of a function which allows for direct comparison of chemical qualities and manufacturers costs (available after launch).
Buy with complete confidence as the marketplace is only partnered with manufacturers who produce chemicals at their own factories.
Any business currently being undertaken can be re-routed through BuyChemJapan, benefiting from the additional transparency and convenience the service provides.
BuyChemJapan is actively searching for and partnering with a rising number of chemical manufacturers and is now online; you can register now at https://bit.ly/JoinBCJ
If you are an international chemical buyer who wants to negotiate directly with Japanese chemical manufacturers rather than go through troublesome, and expensive, intermediaries, then this is the service for you!
