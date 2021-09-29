Quintillion Announces Search for New Chief Financial Officer
Current CFO Timothy Leybold to Retire Next Year
Tim has been an integral part of the management team. His steady hand has guided our growth and expansion plans for the last four years”ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quintillion launched a search today for a chief financial officer to replace Timothy Leybold, who will retire in March next year. Mr. Leybold will play a key role in the search process and, to ensure a smooth transition, serve as a strategic advisor to the company for the foreseeable future. Quintillion has retained a nationally known executive recruiting firm to lead the process.
— Quintillion Chairman Adam Murphy
“This is bittersweet, as I know Tim is eager to spend more time with his family, but we will miss his professionalism, calm demeanor, humor, and sense of teamwork,” said George Tronsrue, Quintillion Chief Executive Officer. “It certainly won’t be easy finding someone to fill Tim’s shoes, given his nearly three decades of financial leadership experience. I’m grateful we will be able to draw upon Tim’s expertise and guidance during the search and transition.”
Mr. Leybold joined Quintillion in 2017 and helped lead the company to become the first telecommunications operator to build a subsea and terrestrial optic cable network in the U.S. Arctic. He has more than 25 years of financial leadership experience—as CFO for Till Capital Ltd., ICO Global Communications, Port Blakely Companies, and RLC Industries.
“It has been an honor to work with the dedicated men and women at Quintillion as we worked to expand broadband service to connect more Alaskans to each other and the rest of the world,” Mr. Leybold said. “It has been exciting to be part of this important mission.”
Quintillion aims to announce its new CFO by the first quarter of 2022.
