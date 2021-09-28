Submit Release
News Search

There were 747 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,126 in the last 365 days.

LA court starts voluntary online resolution of eviction cases

(Subscription required) The expansion of the court's online dispute resolution program follows the expiration of the COVID-19 eviction moratorium this Thursday, and could relieve some of the backlog that built up during the court shutdown and the eviction ban. No Judge or court staff will see discussions between the parties, and the only document that will become part of a case file is the final written agreement.

You just read:

LA court starts voluntary online resolution of eviction cases

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.