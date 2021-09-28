LBank Exchange Will List ARV (ARIVA) on September 29, 2021

/EIN News/ -- INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list ARV on September 29, 2021. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ARV/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 22:00 (UTC+8) on September 29, 2021.



The tourism and travel industry is one of the largest and most important industries of the world economy, a project named ARIVA is trying its best to integrate crypto space with it. ARV, the BEP20 token of ARIVA project, will be listed on LBank Exchange at 22:00 (UTC+8) on September 29, 2021.

Introducing ARIVA

ARIVA is a cryptocurrency launched by Ariva Co., produced for active use in global and local tourism and travel networks in the near future. Project is a worldwide B2C travel & tourism network where members can meet with global and local tourism service providers in the light of previous travelers' experiences and comments, make bookings with cryptocurrencies, and earn crypto money from both their reservations and valuable content sharing.

The project aims at achieving active use in the tourism and travel industry, which is one of the largest and most important industries of the world economy, although none of the previously produced cryptocurrencies have been targeted. Out to be the game-changer in the cryptocurrency world, ARIVA’s aim is not only to produce a cryptocurrency trade on exchange but to ensure that ARV is actively used in the tourism industry.

What is ARV?

ARV is a BEP20 token generated using the Binance Smart Chain network. Currently, ARIVA team is working intensively on the development of its own coin and wallet, and aims to launch it in the first quarter of 2022 at the latest. In addition to its portal where people can book their holidays instantly online by converting fiat and other cryptocurrencies to ARV, the biggest technological innovation that will emerge when this software is completed is that it will work like a credit card and POS machine system in the facilities and vendors in the target destinations.

ARIVA has been produced to eliminate the expensive costs of international high-volume money transfers and the swift transaction complexity in the tourism and travel industry. One of its main aims is to eliminate the complexity and difficulty arising from the use of local currency in the destination country. ARV is the tourism cryptocurrency of the near future that can be spent safely in every country from the crypto money wallet, eliminating the need to carry cash or debit cards. As the easiest way to set up a payment gateway on websites and mobile apps, ARIVA will change the future of the travel industry by integrating it with the crypto world.

ARV Ecosystem Integrations

ARV has three different ecosystem integrations:

Ariva.World is the first Global Travel & Tourism platform integrated with cryptocurrencies, all around the world.

Ariva.Club is a new social media platform for everyone to share their experience about related tourism industries and get rewards in cryptocurrency.

Ariva.Finance is the new generation of payment gateway based on blockchain technology.





This will allow ARV holders to actually use their cryptocurrencies during their vacation in the final destinations. This also means users can book their holiday with ARV or share their travel reviews or contribute to earning ARV tokens. It is a win-win for all and that is why ARIVA is here to make users enjoy their travel experiences and also earn from them.

With an easy payment gateway on websites and mobile apps in minutes, Ariva.World aims to create a global B2B-B2C tourism portal where ARIVA coins are used. With ARIVA, users can make transactions easily and exchange their desired coins and tokens to ARV securely.

The listing of ARV on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

Learn More about ARV Token:

Official Website: https://ariva.digital/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ArivaCoin

Whitepaper: https://ariva.digital/whitepaper.pdf

Listing Announcement on LBank Exchange: https://support.lbank.site/hc/en-gb/articles/4407066874137-ARV-Ariva-will-be-Listed-on-LBank

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users in more than 50 countries around the world.

