Chaga for Longevity Explained in Dr. Cass Ingram’s New Book Natural Cures from Wild Tree Resins
Dr. Cass Ingram reports on the chaga mushroom for its anti-aging and antioxidant properties in his new book "Natural Cures from Wild Tree Resins."
Chaga gives you the ability to be stronger, and with the ability to be stronger you can handle more stress, exercise more, and operate on less sleep.”LAKE FOREST, IL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Cass Ingram reviews the wild raw chaga mushroom that grows on the northern white birch tree in his latest book Natural Cures from Wild Tree Resins. An osteopathic physician and medicinal plant researcher, Dr. Ingram writes about the unique, powerful properties and health benefits of Chaga for longevity, strength, cleansing, and a tasty drink.
— Dr. Cass Ingram
“Chaga gives you the ability to be stronger, and with the ability to be stronger you can handle more stress, exercise more, and operate on less sleep. This unique mushroom is associated with a longer life if taken regularly and is also good for a long list of other health issues,” says Dr. Ingram.
The list of health benefits reviewed by Dr. Ingram in his book includes its preventive capability of blocking the onset of neurodegenerative conditions and the treatment and reversal of such ailments as:
• high blood pressure
• cardiac arrhythmia
• prostate inflammation
• psoriasis
• eczema
• dermatitis
• diabetes
• vitiligo
• immune deficiency syndromes
• Lyme disease
• cancerous conditions
• tuberculosis (including TB of the spine)
• ruptured intervertebral disc
• osteoporosis
• chronic bronchitis
Wild chaga grows on the northern white birch tree drawing to it the best elements the birch tree has to offer and adding to them its own repertoire of ingredients creating a dense, wide range of nutrients including the B vitamins, minerals (including rare trace minerals), and antioxidant enzymes reports Dr. Ingram.
Most important, chaga is the world’s richest source of the antioxidant enzyme superoxide dismutase (SOD) which protects the body’s tissues contributing to longevity. High levels of SOD in human tissues correlate to the decreased risk of premature death.
“For centuries, many cultures have relied upon the chaga mushroom for its anti-aging effects. Siberians who live to be 115, call it a ‘Gift of God’ while the Inuit, a neighboring people who don’t use chaga, only live to be about 50,” said Dr. Ingram.
Chaga can be eaten raw, made in tea, and taken in capsules. Dr. Ingram also cautions users to ensure they are not getting the fake type that is made synthetically or farm-grown in rice water or a vat. Also avoid alcohol tinctures, as alcohol is a fairly harsh solvent and thoroughly destroys the wild chaga enzymes, including the all-important SOD.
“Chaga came very highly recommended by a friend, and after reading about it I just had to get some to try for myself. I have only been taking them for about two weeks, but already I notice that I have more energy and just feel better in general,” said chaga-user JM.
For more information or to order Natural Cures from Wild Tree Resins by Dr. Ingram visit www. cassingram.com or call 800-295-3737.
About Dr. Cass Ingram
Dr. Cass Ingram, founder of PurelyWild, is a nutritional physician who received a B.S. in Biology and Chemistry from the University of Iowa (1979) and a D.O. from the University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences in Des Moines, IA (1984). Known as the Wilderness Doctor, he is one of North America’s leading experts on the health benefits and disease-fighting properties of wild medicinal herb, tree, and spice extracts. The author of more than 20 books on natural healing including "Natural Cures from Wild Tree Resins" has given answers and hope to millions through his lectures and interviews on radio and TV programs across America.
Chrystal Gorges
The PR Group
+1 727-977-8580 ext. 103
email us here