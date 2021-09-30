Chaga for Longevity Explained in Dr. Cass Ingram’s New Book Natural Cures from Wild Tree Resins

Dr. Cass Ingram - The Wilderness Doctor Natural Cures from Wild Tree Resins Chaga mushroom growing on a birch tree.

Dr. Cass Ingram reports on the chaga mushroom for its anti-aging and antioxidant properties in his new book "Natural Cures from Wild Tree Resins."

Chaga gives you the ability to be stronger, and with the ability to be stronger you can handle more stress, exercise more, and operate on less sleep.” — Dr. Cass Ingram