Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office and Local Partners Will Install Smoke Alarms in Hendersonville Neighborhood on Saturday, Oct. 2

NASHVILLE – In an effort to reduce home fire deaths, the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI), the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) and volunteers at local partnering organizations will install free smoke alarms throughout a Hendersonville neighborhood starting at 9 a.m. CDT on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.

The event coincides with the start of Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 3-9) and is the latest smoke alarm canvass to be held as part of the SFMO’s “Get Alarmed, Tennessee!” program. Since the program began in 2012, over 254,000 smoke alarms have been distributed to partnering organizations and the lives of over 320 Tennesseans have been saved by smoke alarm alerts installed through the “Get Alarmed, Tennessee!” program.

“I want to sincerely thank our partners and volunteers who will be working in Hendersonville this Saturday, as well as all of the volunteers across Tennessee who have helped make the ‘Get Alarmed, Tennessee!’ program so successful,” said TDCI Assistant Commissioner for Fire Prevention Gary Farley. “Homeowners who need working smoke alarms in their homes should contact their local fire departments and ask if they participate in ‘Get Alarmed’ today.”

WHO: The Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Nashville Area Chapter of the American Red Cross, the Hendersonville Fire Department and the Shackle Island Fire Department.

WHAT: “Get Alarmed, Tennessee!” smoke alarm canvass. “Get Alarmed, Tennessee!” is a grant funded fire safety education and smoke alarm installation program administered by the SFMO.

WHEN: 7:30 a.m.— 12 p.m. CDT Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Canvas begins at 9:00 a.m CDT.

WHERE: Volunteers will meet at Pope John Paul II Preparatory School (117 Caldwell Drive, Hendersonville, TN 37075) and begin canvassing homes in the Two Valley Road neighborhood.

WHY: The “Get Alarmed, Tennessee!” Program has helped reduce home fire deaths by ensuring that homeowners have working smoke alarms.

