Former Youth Football Association President Indicted

September 23, 2021

(Kenai, AK) – On September 22, 2021, a Kenai grand jury indicted 31 year-old Alecia Gregory on one count of theft in the second degree, one count of fraudulent use of an access device or identification document, one count of scheme to defraud, and one count of falsifying business records.

The case was investigated by the Alaska State Troopers General Investigative Unit in Soldotna and is being prosecuted by the Kenai District Attorney’s Office. The charges against Ms. Gregory are related to events that occurred in 2019 and 2020, during which time Ms. Gregory is alleged to have misappropriated in excess of $25,000 in funds from the local youth Pop Warner Football Association in her capacity as President.

Ms. Gregory is currently released from custody and is awaiting Superior Court arraignment on the indictment.

If convicted at trial, Ms. Gregory faces a possible sentence of 10 years imprisonment. She will be arraigned on the indictment on October 5, 2021 in the Superior Court in Kenai.

The charges in the indictment are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. Ms. Gregory is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

CONTACT: Kenai Assistant District Attorney Justin Works at 907-283-3131 or justin.works@alaska.gov.

# # #

Department Media Contact: Assistant Attorney General Grace Lee at (907) 465-3600 or grace.lee@alaska.gov.