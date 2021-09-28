Submit Release
News Search

There were 752 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,137 in the last 365 days.

6ix to host Africa Accelerating 2021

One of the world’s foremost technology and social mobility platforms, 6ix (https://6ix.com), is delighted to host the virtual programming for Africa Accelerating 2021, set to serve as the largest event of its kind.

The hybrid gathering, with an in-person main stage in Toronto and viewing parties across Africa, brings together top decision makers from across Canada and African markets in the private and public sectors, using world-leading Canadian technology for virtual participation.

Register (https://bit.ly/3iho6Fn)

“6ix is committed to unlocking social mobility on a global scale by empowering anyone, from anywhere, to invest in anything,” said founder and CEO Daniel Barankin. “We are driven by our conviction that Africa holds phenomenal growth prospects for investors in Canada and around the world.”

6ix joins premier partner and headline sponsor Ivanhoe Mines Ltd and several other leading companies in supporting the three-day conference that is the annual highlight of the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business calendar.

Garreth Boor, President of The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business – now in its 27th year of existence – commented that the organization is ‘looking forward to welcoming thousands of delegates from across Canada and various African markets, virtually, in addition to our in-person VIPs such as 6ix, thanks to the leading world of Daniel Barankin and Bianca Pisciola, founders of 6ix.

‘’Following last year’s event, we are delighted to continue our partnership with a firm delivering cutting-edge technology that stands to support unlocking the unprecedented African growth potential that lies before us’’

Bloor added: ‘’Working with Ivanhoe Mines, 6ix and other partners, we are bringing together leaders from the private and public sectors, policy makers, managers of billions of dollars in investment capital, and showcasing a pipeline of significant projects and opportunities.”

Register (https://bit.ly/3iho6Fn)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business.

For more information: Media Queries press@canadaafrica.ca Tel: +1.647.667.1223 Manulife Building RTO 55 Bloor Street West, PO Box 19553 Toronto, Ontario M4W 3T9

You just read:

6ix to host Africa Accelerating 2021

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.