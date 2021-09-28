Medical Computer Cart Market Size to Outstrip $2,152.66Mn by 2028 Growth Projections at 13.5% CAGR During 2021 to 2028 COVID Impact and Global Analysis by TheInsightPartners.com

The Medical Computer Cart Market Growth impelled by rise in adoption of electronic medical record (EMR) and electronic health record (EHR) systems and increasing adoption of cloud-based technologies.

According to our new research study on “Medical Computer Cart Market to 2028 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Type, End User, and Geography,” the Medical Computer Cart Market Size is projected to reach US$ 2,152.66 million by 2028 from US$ 885.81 million in 2021; it is expected to register a CAGR of 13.5% during 2021–2028.

Medical Computer Cart Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Ergotron; Capsa Healthcare; Enovate Medical; Jaco Inc.; InterMetro Industries Corporation; Advantech Co. Ltd.; Altus; Scott-Clark Medical; MIDMARK CORPORATION; AFC; Humanscale Corporation; and Howard Technology Solutions are among the key companies operating in the medical computer cart market. The leading market players are focusing on the new product launch, expansion and diversification, and acquisition strategies, which allows them to tap into prevailing business opportunities.

In June 2021, Ergotron, a global company focused on improving how people work, learn, play, and care for others, unveiled TRACE, an innovative and intuitive monitor mount that adapts to the ergonomic needs of each employee, creating agile workspaces at home or in the office. The new monitor mount traces users’ movement to effortlessly transition between individual and collaborative work, always returning to the personalized home position.

In August 2021, Capsa Healthcare announced the acquisition of Specialty Carts, Inc., a healthcare cart manufacturer based in St. Louis, MO. Capsa’s purchase of Specialty Carts is the company’s sixth major brand acquisition in the last 11 years.

In 2020, North America dominated the global medical computer cart market. The market growth in the region is attributed to the rise in the adoption of electronic medical record and electronic health record systems, well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region, especially in the US and Canada. Additionally, emphasis on error reductions in hospital administrative work, which is causing considerable mortalities, is also prominently anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. For instance, according to a study published in the Journal of Patient Safety, an estimated 400,000 patient casualties are caused due to administrative errors in the US each year. The uptake of health information technologies has been slowly increasing in recent years. Provinces and territories are responsible for developing their own electronic information systems, with national funding and support through Canada Health Infoway. According to Canada Health Infoway, provinces have systems for collecting data electronically for the majority of their populations, in 2017, 85% of GPs reported using electronic medical records, but patients have limited access to their own electronic health information. Owing to the factors mentioned above, the medical computer cart market is likely to grow exponentially during the forecast period.

Electronic health record systems collect, create, and store patients’ data. The adoption of these systems among healthcare providers has been slow earlier. In the US, the federal government recently passed laws requiring the use of electronic records or files. The electronic record systems help improve the process of clinical documentation, tracking, quality, billing, and coding, along with making the health records portable. The core components of these systems include administrative functions, computer-aided recording of doctor's orders, laboratory systems, radiology systems, pharmacy systems, and clinical documentation systems. HL7 is a standard communication protocol technology that is mostly used in the electronic health record systems. The advantages of an electronic patient record include the gain in healthcare efficiency, and quality and safety along with lower healthcare costs for consumers. These systems simplify patient information management, increase productivity, and reduce costs associated with managing medical information. Moreover, effective information management enables healthcare providers with improved access to information. The EMR systems consider some important human factors, ergonomics, work processes, and environmental conditions. These factors must be considered to improve the quality and cost of patient care, and the safety of staff and patients. Medical staff and doctors spend prolonged time uncomfortably when using keyboards and other input devices. Thus, the use of EMR systems leads to the rise in number of ergonomic injuries among them, especially because of not paying attention to technology, manufacturer design, and training aspects. Such situations need to be addressed through strategies that control and mitigate the risks and conditions.

Further, the EMR systems are gaining popularity among healthcare providers such as hospitals and clinics for storing patient data such as anamnesis, diagnoses, medication, vaccination data, allergies, and laboratory results. As computers may require connections to various movable medical devices such as portable X-ray machines and ECG devices, the computer carts play an essential role in accommodating monitors, CPUs, keyboards, scanners, and other accessories in one place. According to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association and Medical Care in 2020 that compared metadata from clinicians in the US, Canada, Northern Europe, Western Europe, the Middle East, and Oceania, it was hereby found that the clinicians in the US actively spent a total of 90 minutes using the electronic health record (EHR) compared to non-US clinicians who used to spend about an hour daily on EHR. Therefore, the increasing adoption of EMR and EHR systems by healthcare providers is driving the growth of the medical computer cart market. The mobile computer trolleys have a computer workstation with a laptop and often contains drawers for storing common medical devices. When healthcare professionals collect patient data, they can immediately enter the information into the EHR on-site, providing the patient's doctor an instant access to the data. An ideal mobile medical computer cart can be used as a point of care cart and taken to hospital beds. Flexible mobile computer carts are equipped with height adjustment systems containing the same data management system that every desktop computer uses in the facility. A battery-powered computer cart should be equipped with a long-lasting battery to ensure that it will last several shifts. Hot-swap batteries are a suitable option to keep mobile computers running all day.

Healthcare workers spending less time accessing wall-mounted computers can spend more time providing quality patient care. Easy computer access also accelerates the processes such as doctors’ appointments confirmation and query resolution; as a result, patients feel connected to clinics and are encouraged to get more involved in their own treatment.

Medical Computer Cart Market: Segmental Overview

Based on type, the global medical computer cart market is segmented into powered medical computer carts and integrated medical computer carts. In 2020, the integrated medical computer carts segment held a larger share of the market. However, the powered medical computer carts segment is expected to register a higher CAGR in the market during 2021–2028. The market players offer medical computer carts integrated with various essential devices, such as a video camera, keyboard, and scanning devices. The wide acceptance of the integrated medical computer carts by medical professionals is expected to drive the market in forecast period.











