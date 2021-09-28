DNR to hold trapping season permit drawing for Hubbel Pond Wildlife Management Area (published September 28, 2021)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will hold a drawing at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, to issue permits for the 2021-22 Hubbel Pond Wildlife Management Area trapping season.

The drawing will take place at DNR area headquarters on Lake Sallie, 2 1/2 miles southwest of Detroit Lakes at 14583 County Highway 19.

The number of trapping permits will be limited to six. Individuals not issued a permit for the 2020-21 trapping season will receive preference in this year’s drawing.

Trappers interested in the drawing must attend and bring valid trapping and small game licenses with them. For more information, contact the Detroit Lakes area wildlife office at 218-846-8470.