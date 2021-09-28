Submit Release
Commission on Educational Opportunity for Military Children Meeting

The next meeting of the Commission on Educational Opportunity for Military Children will be held virtually on Wednesday October 27th at 9:00am. Interested parties may email Tyler Backus at tyler.backus@maine.gov to receive the agenda, meeting materials, and instructions on how to attend the meeting.

All 50 states, plus the District of Columbia, belong to the Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commission (MIC3). Each state appoints a council to oversee the implementation of the Compact at the state level.

States that sign on to the Compact commit to doing what it takes to:

  • Enroll children of military families at their new schools as quickly and seamlessly as possible, even in the absence of normally required official records and immunizations; and
  • Ensure that students with parents in the Armed Forces stay on track to graduate on time, even when such students’ academic records don’t comply perfectly with local graduation requirements.

More information about MIC3 is available at http://www.mic3.net/ or https://www.maine.gov/doe/military

