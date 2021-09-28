Nano Silver Market Sales Revenue to Touch $1,605 Billion By 2022 | Major Companies, Strategies and New Trends

The report provides comprehensive analysis of the key players that operate in the world nano silver market

PORTLAND,, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new report published by Allied Market Research titled, Nano Silver Market by End-User Industry and by Method of Synthesis-Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022, projects that the world nano silver market is expected to reach $1,605 million by 2022 from $433 million in 2015, registering a CAGR of 20.5% from 2016 to 2022. It is anticipated that electrical & electronics segment would generate the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. In the year 2015, Asia-Pacific led the global market and is expected to maintaiRequest Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1722 According to Eswara Prasad, Team Lead Chemical Research at AMR, "growing industrial sector and expenditure towards nanotechnology research in Asia-Pacific is expected to provide significant opportunities to the industry players and new entrants in this region."The industry players made significant investments on new commercial avenues for their product segments via strategic partnerships & collaborations. Governmental funding towards extensive research and development activities coupled with rise in demand for nano silver from various end-user industries owing to its superior properties are the key driving factors of the market. Also, the decrease in prices of nano silver owing to the improving manufacturing technologies is expected to drive the demand for nano silver over the forecast period. However, growing concerns over environmental impact & toxicity of nano silver, high processing costs, and stringent environmental regulations could hamper the market growth during the forecast period.Purchase Enquiry Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1722 In the year 2015, electrical & electronics was the largest end-user industry, with about one-third value share of nano silver market, followed by pharmaceuticals, clothing & textile, personal care & cosmetics, food & beverage, and water treatment industry. The extraordinary physio-chemical properties of nano silver, such as anti-microbial, conductive, thermal, and optical properties, have increased its penetration in a wide array of application, as it results in improved performance of the end product.Key findings of the study:Pharmaceuticals segment is expected to witness highest CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period.Electrical & electronics and pharmaceuticals segment together accounted for more than half of the market share in 2015.Asia-Pacific is anticipated to lead the market throughout 2022, growing at a CAGR of 21.0%, in value terms.In 2015, China and U.S. led the emergent demand in the world nano silver market.In 2015, North America and Asia-Pacific collectively accounted for nearly two-thirds of the worldwide demand for nano silver and are expected to maintain their lead position throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region, with a CAGR of 21.0% in value terms, followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA.Report Customization @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1722 The report provides comprehensive analysis of the key players that operate in the world nano silver market such as Cambrios Technologies Corp., Cima Nano Tech, Inc., Blue Nano, Inc., Applied Nanotech Holdings, Inc., Advanced Nano Products, Ames Goldsmith Corporation, NovaCentrix Corp., NanoMas Technologies, Silvix CO. LTD., and ABC Nanotech, LTD. These players occupy a major share in the world nano silver market followed by other tier 2 and tier 3 players worldwide.

