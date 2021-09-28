House and Senate Dems Release Powering the Comeback Resource Guide

DENVER, CO – House and Senate Democrats today released the Powering the Comeback Resource Guide to help Coloradans, businesses, nonprofits, local governments and education providers access the funding, services and programs created through the 2021 Colorado Comeback State Stimulus Plan, as well as initial investments made from the federal American Rescue Plan Act funding, which together invested roughly $1.3 billion to uplift struggling families, support small businesses, redevelop our workforce and revitalize our economy.

“Our top priority in the 2021 session was to provide direct support for the small businesses, individuals and local governments that were ravaged by the pandemic,” said House Speaker Alec Garnett, D-Denver. “I’m proud to say we delivered on this priority, and now we’re working hard to ensure the aid reaches those who need it most. From individuals to institutions of higher education, and from small businesses to nonprofits, there’s a program available for everyone in this resource guide.”

“After a year of devastation, we entered 2021 with a plan to meet the moment and deliver for Coloradans. Thanks to the successful passage of our Colorado Comeback state stimulus plan, we were able to achieve those goals,” said Senate President Leroy Garcia, D-Pueblo. “Today, we’re thrilled to launch this helpful resource guide that will assist Colorado families, workers, educators, businesses, nonprofits and others as they navigate the resources and funding opportunities we secured for them this session.”

“The resource guide we’re unveiling today includes everything from watershed restoration grants that protect our most precious resource to workforce development programs that will help Coloradans find sustainable, fulfilling careers,” said House Majority Leader Daneya Esgar, D-Pueblo. “I’m immensely proud of the work we did this year to help build our state back stronger, and I’m excited to see these new opportunities become available for businesses, local governments and families across the state. I encourage anyone looking for assistance to look through the guide and find the program that’s right for them.”

“Coloradans have been through a lot over the last year, and we know they are looking to us for support,” said Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg, D-Boulder. “As part of our ongoing economic recovery, we’re excited to provide additional tools and resources to help our communities get the vital support they need. With the help of this resource guide, Coloradans will conveniently be able to access the services and grant opportunities available to them that will help them recover and build back stronger.”

During the 2021 legislative session, House and Senate Democrats passed a historic stimulus package to boost Colorado’s economy and help the state recover faster from the COVID-19 pandemic. These new programs are now offering services, funding and other supports across Colorado.

The Powering the Comeback Resource Guide, which will continue to be updated, is intended to serve as a tool to connect Coloradans with these newly-created programs. The resources and programs in the guide are organized by individuals, businesses, non profits, agricultural producers, early childhood, school districts and higher education, and local governments.