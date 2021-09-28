Highly Anticipated Grand Opening for Ava by KC Spa Set for October 15th

The medi spa is located in beautiful Lisle and Naperville, Illinois.

NAPERVILLE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ava by KC Spa is pleased to announce the official date for its grand opening on October 15th, 2021.Ava by KC Spa is a full-service medi spa that supports clients in creating healthy habits, not restrictions. The company’s aim is to enhance individual beauty with state-of-the-art technologies and personalized service – always putting individual clients at the forefront.“At Ava by KC Spa, our motto is ‘don’t cover it, discover you,’” says founder of the company, Kai Craig. “With this mission in mind, we work one-on-one with every client to help them to unleash their beautiful, healthy skin while being true to who they really are.”To ensure every client’s healthy skin needs are addressed, Ava by KC Spa will be offering a wide breadth of professional and high-tech services to its clients. These services include, but are not limited to:• EMSlimPRO, a High Intensity Electromagnetic Trainer• Vacuum Therapy/Butt Enhancement• Micro-needling• Classic Facial• Microcurrent Facial• Acne Facial• Ultrasonic Cavitation• Massage• Mindful Meditation• And much moreIn addition to providing state-of-the-art and personalized skincare services, Ava by KC Spa also boasts a supreme skincare line – each thoughtfully made with effective ingredients, impactful mixtures, and even unique names. The Ava by KC skincare line has undergone several meticulous trials and is only promoted once clients have been fully educated about their uses and benefits.“When taking care of your skin, you can’t just take any old advice,” says Kai. “An informed and holistic approach to skincare allows you to access genuine health with long-lasting results.”For more information about Ava by KC Spa, its services, and its product line, please visit www.avabykc.com About Ava by KC SpaThe brand Ava by KC was originally established in 2018 at a time when founder, Kai Craig, had a full-time role as Regional Practice Director. In 2019, Kai went back to school to become licensed in esthetics to better her craft and to help her brand reach its highest peak. Since then, Kai has been working tirelessly to provide consistent and superior customer service with a concierge style for each client seeking to reach their ultimate skin goals.Ava by KC also has a popular custom line tailored to men called Christian by KC, a collaboration with Kai’s adoring and talented husband, who is a Security Engineer.Both Ava by KC and Christian by KC are named after the couple’s two beautiful children.Kai also is the founder of Ava by KC Gems, a foundation created to uplift women and men in building self-esteem as well as mental health.