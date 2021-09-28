Submit Release
News Search

There were 746 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,179 in the last 365 days.

GET RID OF THE MORNING GRUMPS WITH CAFÉ GRUMPY’S NATIONAL COFFEE DAY GIVEAWAY

Cafe Grumpy Logo

Win a free online subscription to Café Grumpy’s specialty coffee for a better brew experience

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To celebrate all the coffee lovers on National Coffee Day, the Brooklyn-based coffee shop is delivering its specialty beans to people’s doorsteps nationwide in a coffee subscription giveaway. That’s right. Not just one free coffee or a discounted bag of silky, rich beans, but a whole subscription. That way, the coffee will keep coming – and the grumps will keep going.

The beloved New York café owned by husband-and-wife team Caroline Bell and Chris Timbrell recently launched its online coffee subscription service to cater to not just their loyal fan base but also to out-of-town friends and busy locals. Coffee and cold brew subscriptions can be purchased in 6-month or 12-month periods on Café Grumpy’s website. Customers can choose from deliveries every week, every two weeks, or every month and choose from a number of the brand’s exquisite single origin selections or blends roasted in-house from the beans of family-owned farms throughout Central and South America and East Africa.

To Enter:

For a chance to win Café Grumpy’s giveaway for a free cold brew or coffee bean 6-month subscription, post a photo of your favorite morning coffee routine on your Instagram feed or stories and tag @CafeGrumpy and #CafeGrumpyCoffeeDay on Wednesday, Sept. 29. If you don’t come out triumphant, don’t get grumpy, there’s still plenty of smiles to go around.

More National Coffee Day deals from Café Grumpy:

Café Grumpy is also celebrating National Coffee Day with its fruit-forward friends @RINDsnacks. The first 100 guests to stop by the @grandcentralnyc location on Sept. 29 will receive a free bag of RIND snacks.

If you can’t stop in, don’t worry, Café Grumpy is giving away a variety pack from @RINDsnacks on Instagram.

On Oct. 1, which is #InternationalCoffeeDay, Café Grumpy is partnering with @AkroFragrances to create a latte inspired by its Awake scent. Those who visit Café Grumpy’s Chelsea, FiDi, or Market Line locations to try this latte will receive a special offer on Akro’s fragrances.

For those non-locals, there will be an Instagram giveaway as well. One winner will receive a bottle of @AkroFragrance’s Awake fragrance, plus a set of ceramic cappuccino cups and a bag of Heartbreaker espresso.

Check Café Grumpy’s instagram feed for details on how to enter these giveaways.

For folks who have a mutual love of craft beer, Coney Island Brewery is serving Freaktoberfest pumpkin and espresso ale made with Café Grumpy’s famous Heartbreaker Espresso beans, available for a limited time exclusively in its taproom.

Café Grumpy’s Coral Gables, Florida location will be giving away samples of cold brew in tetra pak on National Coffee Day as well.

# # #

EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Café Grumpy and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

Nancy Trent/Pamela Wadler
Trent and Company
+1 2129660024
pam@trentandcompany.com

You just read:

GET RID OF THE MORNING GRUMPS WITH CAFÉ GRUMPY’S NATIONAL COFFEE DAY GIVEAWAY

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.